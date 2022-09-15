Spin Genie launches online casino in Ontario

Spin Genie has launched in the Canadian province with more than 800 titles.

Canada.- Spin Genie has launched its online casino in the Canadian province of Ontario with more than 800 titles including Sweet Bonanza, Eye of Horus, and Book of Dead. Spin Genie operates on parent company SkillOnNet’s platform.

In June, SkillOnNet gained three licences from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), covering its SpinGenie and SlotsMagic brands as well as SkillOnNet. The licences will last one year, expiring on May 1, 2023.

Spin Genie has partnered with suppliers like NetEnt, Microgaming, Big Time Gaming, Ted Tiger, Pragmatic Play, and Slingo.

Dom Aldworth, head of brand marketing for Prime Gaming, said: “Spin Genie was created with the user experience at the core of our development and we’re excited to launch in Ontario’s new online gambling market for Ontarians to enjoy the same fun and entertainment of a real casino streamed to their device of choice.”

“At Spin Genie, responsible gaming is just as important as entertainment. We’ve embedded player protection throughout every facet of the gaming experience to protect our players and equip them with tools to play responsibly.”

Pinnacle secures Internet gaming operator licence in Ontario

Pinnacle has secured an Internet gaming operator licence in the regulated Ontario market. The licence will enable Pinnacle to launch its sportsbook products in the Canadian province, which opened its igaming market on April 4.

The Pinnacle.ca site will allow consumers to wager on major North American sports events, including the National Football League (NFL) and the Canadian Football League. Meanwhile, the operators’ B2B arm Pinnacle Solution has been approved for gaming supplier registration, allowing Pinnacle to service Ontario sportsbooks with its trading and risk management services.