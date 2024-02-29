Spanish online gambling revenue hits €315.3m in Q4

Deposits were up by 9.4 per cent at €1.04bn.

Spain.- The Spanish gambling regulator DGOJ has reported that online gambling revenue in Spain was €315.3m in Q4. That’s a rise of just 0.6 per cent year-on-year and of 3.6 per cent from the previous quarter. Deposits were up by 9.4 per cent at €1.04bn.

Online casino represented over half of all revenue at €171.3m. Slots revenue rose 25.9 per cent year-on-year and roulette revenue rose by 15.3 per cent. Sports betting revenue reached €114.7m and poker revenue €25.4m. Bingo generated €3.8m and contests €50,000.

The monthly average for active game accounts was up 6.8 per cent year-on-year at 1,269,585, but the average for new game accounts fell 2.3 per cent to 129,207.

There were 78 active licensed operators at the end of the quarter: 49 offering casino, 43 offering sports betting, nine poker, three bingo and two contests. Operators spent €113m, up 5.3 per cent. This included €53m on promotions, €45.2m on advertising, €14m on affiliation and €750,000 on sponsorship.