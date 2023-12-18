Spanish gambling revenue reaches €304.3m in Q3

Gross gambling revenue was up by almost a quarter year-on-year.

Spain.- The Spanish gambling regulator DGOJ has reported that gross gambling revenue (GGR) in the country reached €304.3m in Q3. While the total marks a 2.7 per cent decrease from the previous quarter, GGR was up by 23.6 per cent year-on-year.

Casino revenue remained the largest contributor at €160.3m. That made up over half of all GGR and represented an increase of 25.3 per cent year-on-year. Live roulette revenue saw the most substantial growth, rising 27.8 per cent, while slots GGR rose by 25.9 per cent.

Sports betting revenue reached €113.5m, an increase of 22.7 per cent year-on-year. It made up 37.3 per cent of total GGR. Pre-match betting GGR was down 31.7 per cent in comparison with Q2, while in-play and fixed-odds bets also fell. Other fixed-odds betting revenue rose by 46.1 per cent sequentially.

Poker GGR hit €26.8m, a rise of 22 per cent year-on-year and 4.1 per cent quarterly. Poker tournament GGR was up by 31.1 per cent year-on-year. Finally, bingo revenue was down by 1 per cent year-on-year at €3.6m and GGR from contests was up by 56.6 per cent at €50,000.

Players deposited €921.8m, up 11.9 per cent year-on-year, and withdrawals totalled €615.9m, up 8.1 per cent. There were 322,709 new accounts, taking the monthly average of active game accounts to 1,082,743, a rise of 10.6 per cent year-on-year but down 4.6 per cent from Q2.

The DGOJ reported that Spain had 78 licensed operators in Q3, 50 offering casino, 42 providing sports betting, nine offering poker, three bingo and two contests.

Spanish court rejects appeal against gambling ad ban

Last month, the Constitutional Court unanimously rejected an appeal against Spain’s Royal Decree on Advertising. The online gambling trade body Jdigital had suggested that the decree did not have proper constitutional oversight.

The legislation was implemented in November 2021 after being drawn up by the then Minister of Consumer Affairs, Alberto Garzon, who has recently retired from politics. It introduced a ban on gambling sponsorship in sports and limited broadcast and social media gambling advertising to between the hours of 1am and 5am.