Southern Nevada visitors up year-on-year in August

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority has reported 3.2 million visitors in August, up 6.4 per cent from August 2021.

US.- The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has reported that 3.2 million people visited Southern Nevada in August. That’s 6.4 per cent more than in August 2021 but down 10.9 per cent from August 2019. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, it’s the weakest monthly total since February.

J.P Morgan gaming industry analyst, Joe Greff, commented: “Relative to 2019, August average daily auto traffic was 5.3 per cent lower at Interstate 15 at the Nevada-California border. Total air passengers recorded was 4.64 million, down 5 per cent sequentially.”

LVCVA VP of research Kevin Bagger added: “Surpassing 90 per cent for the sixth straight month, weekend occupancy reached 90.1 per cent, down 5.1 points from August 2019, while midweek occupancy came in at 72.2%, down 11.9 points from August 2019.”

Nevada reports $1.2bn in gaming revenue for August

Nevada casinos saw their 18th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in August. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.2bn in gaming revenue, up 3.5 per cent compared to August 2021.

Clark Country generated the majority of revenue at $1bn, up 2.9 per cent from the prior-year period, when revenue was $994.9m. Within Clark County, Las Vegas Strip revenue was up 5 per cent year-on-year to $659.7m. Downtown and North Las Vegas revenue amounted to $64.5 and $23.1m respectively, also up year-on-year.