Nevada reports $1.2bn in gaming revenue for August

Las Vegas Strip revenue was up 5 per cent year-on-year to $659.7m.
09/29/22

Nevada’s casinos reported a $1.2bn gaming win in August, a 3.53 per cent year-on-year increase.

US.- Nevada casinos saw their 18th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in August. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.2bn in gaming revenue, up 3.5 per cent compared to August 2021.

Clark Country generated the majority of revenue at $1bn, up 2.9 per cent from the prior-year period, when revenue was $994.9m. Within Clark County, Las Vegas Strip revenue was up 5 per cent year-on-year to $659.7m. Downtown and North Las Vegas revenue amounted to $64.5 and $23.1m respectively, also up year-on-year.

Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue increase 2.3 per cent year-on-year. South Lake Tahoe revenues grew 26.8 per cent.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reported that the state collected $81.4m in percentage fees during the month of September based on the taxable revenues generated in August. The total represents a 9.8 per cent decline compared to September 2021, when percentage fee collections were $74.1m.

Nevada sportsbooks won $16.1m, up 12 per cent compared to August 2021 due to a hold percentage of 3.93 per cent versus 3.35 per cent last year. Sportsbook wagers totalled $408.7m, down 4.4 per cent compared to August 2021.

Sports wagers made with mobile apps won $9.9m (up 14.8 per cent) on $292.9m in wagers (down 1.3 per cent), holding 3.4 per cent. This amount accounted for 71.7 per cent of total wagers.

