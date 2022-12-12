South Carolina lawmaker proposes amendment to legalise gambling

The proposal would allow sports betting and casino gambling.

H 3095 Join Resolution is a constitutional amendment presented by Rep. J. Todd Rutherford.

US.- South Carolina representative Todd Rutherford has presented H 3095 Join Resolution, another attempt at a proposed constitutional amendment to allow sports betting, casino gambling and parimutuel betting on horse racing in South Carolina.

Rutherford’s proposal would allow wagering on professional sports but does not mention collegiate events. The proposal says tax revenue from sports betting and casino gaming would be used by South Carolina for “highway, road, and bridge maintenance, construction, and repair.”

The potential tax rate is not specified, although Rutherford co-sponsored House Bill 5277 in April. That included college sports and would have taxed adjusted gross revenue at 10 per cent.

Regarding casino wagering, the proposal would allow card and dice games that involve skill and games of chance through electronic devices and gaming tables. South Carolina’s 2023 legislative session starts on January 10, at which point the bill could be discussed. It’s currently pending review by the House Judiciary Committee.

