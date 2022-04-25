Sports betting bill introduced in South Carolina

HB 5277 would allow for the South Carolina Lottery Commission to issue up to a maximum of 10 sports betting licences.

House Bill 5277 aims to legalise online and retail sports betting in South Carolina.

US.- House Bill 5277 has been introduced in the statehouse in South Carolina to propose legislation for online and retail sports betting in the state. The bill has been referred to the state Committee on Judiciary.

The second attempt to legalise sports betting in three years, the bill is sponsored by Reps. William Herbkersman and Todd Rutherford. It would allow the South Carolina Lottery Commission to issue eight to 10 online sports betting licenses.

The application fee and licensing fee would be $500,000 each, and licences would last for three years. For a supplier licence, the fee for an initial or renewed license would be $10,000 for three years. Operators who gain a licence to offer interactive sports wagering would have to pay a privilege tax of 10 per cent on adjusted gross betting income.

Of that, 80 per cent would go to the Education Lottery Account, 15 per cent into the general fund and 5 per cent to the Department of Mental Health.

The bill would also create a state Lottery Commission Sports Wagering Advisory Council, which would advise on best practices and provide “administrative and technical” assistance to the lottery. The council would consist of nine members, three each appointed by the governor, Senate president, and speaker of the House.

The bill would permit betting on professional and collegiate sports, as well as Olympic events, motor sports and e-sports. Bettors would have to be at least 21 years old to participate.

HB 5277 is now set to go to the House Judiciary Committee for debate and possibly a vote to push it forward. If successful there, it would need the full House Senate to approve before going up to governor Henry McMaster for final approval and signature to allow it into law.