SOFTSWISS to attend CGS Brazil 2022 

CGSBrasil will take place between 12–13 September in Florianopolis.

Press release.- Leading online gaming and sports betting software developer SOFTSWISS will participate in CGSBrasil. The summit will take place between 12–13 September in Florianopolis, Brazil.

The summit will consist of two main parts: a morning conference and a two-day exhibition. A dynamic series of conferences will be held in Spanish, Portuguese, and English, with more than 20 keynote speakers who are well-known experts in Latin America’s iGaming industry. The exhibition will include more than 25 booths, where participants can find SOFTSWISS at Stand No. 10.

Attending events like CGSBrasil 2022 is a great chance to showcase the company’s achievements and advancements in the iGaming community in Latam where SOFTSWISS is now expanding its presence. Jonathan Felix, the company’s regional business development manager, will present the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and its features, and the results of the company’s work in the regional market.

Among the results is the latest agreement with Vibra Gaming that allowed the fast-growing game provider to integrate its content into the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator. The summit’s participants will also be immersed in the details of the SOFTSWISS integration with the Pay4fun payment platform. They will have an opportunity to discuss the approval of the Peruvian gambling regulation that will govern the exploitation of remote games and sports betting and talk about the company’s plans and expectations with Mr. Felix.

“There are many factors which confirm the great potential of the Latin American market in the coming years. Among them are companies continuing to make commercial efforts and important investments into the Brazilian market. Also, the current discussion of the law for sports betting and online gambling continues to be on the political agenda of the federal and state governments. SOFTSWISS has been executing strategic actions and alliances in this market to be prepared to offer solutions to local partners and has active participation in the development of this market,” – highlights Jonathan Felix, Regional Business Development Manager at SOFTSWISS (LatAm).

See also: SOFTSWISS announces commentator Kostya “Leniniw” Sivko as Brand Ambassador