SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator partners with Vibra Gaming

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, the leading software provider for iGaming, signs a global content distribution deal with Vibra Gaming. The new partnership extends the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator’s offer with Vibra Gaming’s game portfolio and makes it available for more than 260 iGaming brands worldwide.

Vibra Gaming is a game provider founded in Latin America, one of the most fast-growing iGaming markets at the moment. SOFTSWISS is now focused on strengthening its positions in the region, looking for new clients as well as quality and popular content to complete the varied Game Aggregator portfolio. Therefore the partnership with Vibra Gaming, an award-winner and one of the leaders among gaming operators in LatAm, is another step towards that goal. The team behind Vibra Gaming worked on integrating games into the Game Aggregator and is now ready to share new content on the worldwide market.

Nikita Keino, Partner Managers Team Lead at SOFTSWISS, comments on the deal: “We are confident that the collaboration between the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and Vibra Gaming will be productive for both sides. This deal was made possible greatly owing to the partner managers team’s work developing the Game Aggregator in the Latin American market. The iGaming market is growing rapidly in this region, and, as one of the leaders in the industry, we strive to provide our clients with an extensive portfolio of games and quality software products.”

Ramiro Atucha, CEO at Vibra Gaming, noted: “We are delighted to join forces with the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator. Working with this global content aggregator is an excellent opportunity for Vibra Gaming to expand our potential in established markets and growing markets. Our experience, deep knowledge and expertise in the field, award-winning, localised slot and table game content will help us in this way.”

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator unites over 13,000 games from 175+ game studios that can be integrated into casino, sports betting, and poker brands via a single integration. In addition to game diversity, the Game Aggregator offers a high level of service and credibility, confirmed by positive client feedback and industry awards. The Game Aggregator recently became the winner of the EGR B2B Awards 2022, having been claimed Aggregator Platform of the year.

SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator now certified for Spain

A few days ago, SOFTSWISS also revealed that its game content aggregation software will be able to offer its services in the Spanish-regulated market.

The Game Aggregator went through a security audit conducted by Asensi Technologies, a DGOJ-accredited testing company, and certification laboratory. As part of the audit, Asensi tested each individual technical integration with a game provider entity.

Certification by Asensi and the DGOJ (Dirección General de Ordenación del Juego), Spain’s main regulatory authority for land-based and online gambling, means that the Game Aggregator can now offer services to licensed gaming entities in Spain.

For local operators in Spain, an integration with a game developer or studio normally means passing a similar security audit and acquiring certification. Therefore the more game providers the operator wishes to add, the more time and resources they have to spend on every single integration.