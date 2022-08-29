SOFTSWISS announces commentator Kostya “Leniniw” Sivko as Brand Ambassador

Kostya Sivko, SOFTSWISS’ new brand ambassador, is a commentator with 9 years of experience in esports.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS is entering the esports industry and is delighted to announce that the famous CS:GO commentator, Kostya Sivko, has officially become the company’s brand ambassador. The collaboration is an excellent chance for an award-winning online casino and sports betting software provider to realise innovative projects in this field.

Kostya Sivko is a commentator with 9 years of experience in esports. Notably, Kostya has commentated at the CS:GO Major Championships, the esports industry’s main event, an impressive 12 times. Mr. Sivko has worked for the top CIS studios and international championship venues.

In 2020 and 2021, the esports community named him the best commentator in the industry. Moreover, Kostya has previously worked with betting companies, some of which are SOFTSWISS clients. Kostya’s knowledge of iGaming and its audience, as well as his extensive experience in esports betting, give him an understanding of the online gambling industry that promises a fruitful and creative collaboration between SOFTSWISS and the commentator.

For SOFTSWISS, this is a unique chance to expand its presence in the esports vertical. Working with the brand ambassador will allow the company to get to know the esports market better, discover its key figures and assess further market opportunities. The partnership with Kostya Sivko will enable SOFTSWISS to generate content that resonates with the esport community.

“I found esports interesting because of the competition’s live component in the virtual world. When I came into the industry, there were no signs that it would reach today’s scale. However, I loved what I did and tried to grow. I am confident that my experience in commenting and streaming, as well as my understanding of the esports audience and the iGaming scene, will help me in this partnership. This is an opportunity to go outside the box and find new ways to be useful – both to the esports community and SOFTSWISS,” – commented Kostya Sivko, SOFTSWISS Brand Ambassador.

Kostya plans to create content such as weekly podcasts, live interviews with experienced guests, and those who have not succeeded in esports. Kostya believes it is important to show both sides of the industry. Another exciting format the brand ambassador plans to create is data-driven content with analysts and gambling industry experts.

Vitali Matsukevich, COO at SOFTSWISS, noted the following: “Our company aims to build up its expertise in iGaming and search for new paths of development. The esports industry increases its potential yearly; moreover, we are crossing over with it via our products. The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook makes online betting on esports possible and this niche is of high interest to our clients. Collaborating with influencers and top professionals like Kostya Sivko is a new step to developing innovative solutions that will soon change the iGaming and esport industries.”

