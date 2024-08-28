SOFTSWISS unveils its Retail Betting Solution

SOFTSWISS Retail Betting Solution is designed to cater to a broad spectrum of player preferences,

The solution supports diverse betting activities empowering operators to set up offline gambling businesses quickly and legally.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS introduces the Retail Betting Solution, as a result of the acquisition of a majority stake in Turfsport, a South African software provider.

The new solution supports diverse betting activities, including sports betting, horse racing, lotteries, and casino games, and empowers operators to set up offline gambling businesses quickly and legally.

The launch of the SOFTSWISS Retail Betting Solution coincides with the recovery of the global sports betting and lotteries market. The land-based gambling industry, which faced significant setbacks during the pandemic, has started to regain its footing.

Over the past five years, the industry’s revenue saw a decline, bringing it to an estimated EUR 219 billion in 2024. However, with demand on the rise again, the industry is showing signs of recovery, experiencing a 0.4% growth this year. Profit margins are also improving, jumping to 14.1%, indicating a strong rebound.

Max Trafimovich, CCO at SOFTSWISS, commented: “The Retail Betting Solution reflects our strong dedication to innovation and industry leadership. After acquiring the majority stake in Turfsport, we conducted a thorough audit of the solution to ensure it will not only continue to thrive in South Africa but also make a significant impact beyond the country. This is not just another sports betting solution – it is a comprehensive platform that enhances the entire gambling experience, from lotteries to the most popular casino games, keeping pace with market trends and player expectations.”

Advanced functionalities

Leveraging its partnership with Turfsport, a South African software provider, SOFTSWISS has integrated advanced functionalities into the Retail Betting Solution to cater to the evolving needs of operators.

In additon, the software provider seamlessly integrates retail and online platforms, allowing players to manage their accounts effortlessly across different channels. Another advanced functionality is real-time risk monitoring and custom reports, which provide operators with critical insights for informed decision-making.

Moreover, the platform supports diverse configurations to accommodate different shop setups. Comprehensive cash management with daily profit tracking and pre-match and live event feeds from various providers are other worth-to-mention features.

Betting options for player engagement

According to the company, the SOFTSWISS Retail Betting Solution is designed to cater to a broad spectrum of player preferences, offering an array of betting options. Players can enjoy an extensive selection of casino games at dedicated kiosks within betting shops. These kiosks feature RNG-based and live games from top providers such as Betgames, Evolution, Ezugi, Habanero, Nolimit City, Pragmatic Play, Spribe, and Spinmatic.

The platform also supports various sports and social event betting, including horse racing, with industry-leading sources providing comprehensive event and odds data.

Additionally, the recently launched SOFTSWISS Lotto Software enables betting on outcomes from over 300 international lotteries, offering operators the flexibility to create custom lottery events for unique betting experiences.

Ultimately, the provider has announced its participation in the SBC Summit Lisbon, which will take place from 24 to 26 September. At stand B-160, company representatives will showcase its latest solutions.