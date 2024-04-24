Key highlights of Barrichello’s presentation as LatAm non-executive director for SOFTSWISS

Local press, influencers, and industry representatives attended the unveiling event.

Press release.- On the eve of SiGMA Americas, the largest igaming show in the region, SOFTSWISS introduced the racing legend Rubens Barrichello as its non-executive director in Latin America. Local press, influencers, and industry representatives attended the unveiling event, expressing broad interest in SOFTSWISS as the company actively expands its presence in the region.

During the official introduction, Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS, and Rubens Barrichello, non-executive director in Latin America at SOFTSWISS, shared the company’s plans for the Brazilian market, commented on the local gambling regulations, and answered questions about Barrichello’s role within SOFTSWISS.

Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS, expressed his excitement about the significant milestone, saying: “This marks a thrilling chapter for us. It’s an extraordinary day for me personally as I’ve been a Formula 1 fan since 1994, my teenage years. Welcoming Rubens to our team feels like a dream come true.”

Rubens Barrichello, now serving as SOFTSWISS’ non-executive director in Latin America, highlighted his deep connection to the company’s values. “I am new to this role but no stranger to challenges. In racing, the goal is always to win, but knowing when to step back and why things didn’t go as planned is important. I see responsible gaming in a similar manner. It is about knowing your limits and pushing forward to improve. I’m here to bring that mindset to our team.”

In light of the ever-evolving news about gambling regulation, Montik commented: “We are looking forward to the final version of the Brazilian law, expected to be unveiled this July. Understanding the regulatory landscape will guide our efforts to adapt to software requirements and bring solutions to the market. We aim to collaborate closely with local operators and businesses, empowering them with robust software tools tailored to their needs.”

See also: 47 new brands in Q1 2024: Affilka by SOFTSWISS results

Addressing security concerns, Ivan Montik emphasised: “Ensuring the security of our software solution has always been paramount. It’s been a core strength for us since the beginning. Throughout our journey in the industry, we have maintained a clean record with no cases of software hacks, of which I am proud. Our software undergoes rigorous testing by international laboratories like GLI, meeting many cybersecurity standards. We not only meet but exceed these requirements because fraudulent activities and hacker attacks constantly target the gaming industry.”

Rubens Barrichello’s appointment as non-executive director in Latin America signifies a pivotal strategic step for SOFTSWISS, particularly in Brazil’s rapidly expanding market. With projections from TGM Research indicating that by 2026, Brazil’s iGaming industry could yield gross revenues of 2.3 billion euro, potentially accounting for 1 per cent of Brazil’s GDP, which stands at 1.5 trillion euro.