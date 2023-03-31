SOFTSWISS Sportsbook improves CMS functionality

SOFTSWISS has announced the latest updates to its flexible sports betting software platform, including a content management system enabling clients to customise and modify all types of content on their sports betting websites with ease.

Press release.- The flexible sports betting software platform designed by SOFTSWISS is continuously developing to improve performance and operator experience.

The team behind the progressive solution has recently updated Sportsbook’s content management system, enabling clients to customise and modify all types of content on their sports betting websites easily and quickly.

This multifunctional tool was created to help operators simplify and speed up content management and setup processes, eliminating the need for additional involvement of developers. Among the latest updates, which are already available to all SOFTSWISS Sportsbook clients, the below features are taking website content management to a new level:

A new Top Leagues section was added: now operators can choose any website section to display the top leagues board with quick access to betting. Such promotions help operators increase player engagement and retention.

A potential bet feature: placing a bet, players can specify the desired win amount, and the system will calculate the amount to be wagered. It means that players are gaining more control over the wagering outcome. The potential bet feature is trending in the Asian market, significantly increasing player retention capacity in this region.

More flexible navigation and content customisation in sportsbook projects: the newly-added navigation feature helps configure the visibility of various elements on different sportsbook pages for different player groups. Now, back office users can add, edit, delete, and change the order of necessary navigation elements within specific zones: headers, left and right sidebars, mobile tab bars, and mobile side menus.

Commenting on the latest updates, Alexander Kamenetskyi, Head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, highlights the following: “We continue to expand the functionality of the CMS tool, which allows customising websites for sports betting.

“Our goal is to make the tool even more flexible and useful so that operators could focus on achieving business goals rather than solving technical issues. The latest updates are already available to our clients, and we regularly analyse their feedback and enhance our product to make it a leader in the industry.”

As a flexible and gamified tool, the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook offers a range of industry-unique bonuses and the ability to launch jackpot campaigns. All these enhancements amplify player gameplay experiences and set the Sportsbook’s operators apart from competitors.