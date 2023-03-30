SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator’s new Tournament Tool: a successful launch

Besides adding zest to conventional gameplay, engaging and customisable tournaments help operators drive their retention rates.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator’s new Tournament Tool is off to a strong start with its first set of tournaments, showing outstanding results in online casinos and receiving enthusiastic participation from players worldwide.

According to the company, while the functionality is constantly expanding, the tool’s benefits come to the fore right at the outset. Besides adding zest to conventional gameplay, engaging and customisable tournaments help operators drive their retention rates and increase casino revenue streams.

Boost retention rates and player acquisition

The new feature from the Game Aggregator has been designed to help operators increase player engagement and loyalty and is available to all Game Aggregator’s clients.

With a wide range of tournament types, including branded campaigns, and mechanics, operators can offer their players unique gameplay experiences that further transform into higher retention metrics and casino revenue.

In-game interaction with players

Another key advantage of this tool is the in-game tournament interface streamlining interaction with players to keep them updated about gaming campaigns. It informs players about active and past events, and tournament rules, and features a leaderboard widget. And all this is accessible with multilingual support.

Easy connection without additional resources

The Tournament Tool’s advantages are available to all SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator’s clients. Operators can set up tournaments based on any game in the hub’s extensive library to entertain audiences from all across the globe and track the performance of such campaigns.

Furthermore, the connection does not require additional development or design resources – tournaments can be customised with designed presets and integrated widgets, which allows operators to keep their own brand identity.

The Tournament Tool is not limited to the above benefits only: players can switch between desktop and mobile versions. All currencies, including crypto, available in the games provided by the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, are open for betting.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, comments on the benefits the Tournament Tool unlocks for operators: “At SOFTSWISS, we understand that players are looking for engaging and immersive experiences. With the Tournament Tool, we can deliver that while helping our clients achieve their business goals. We already can see that the tool’s flexibility and extended functionality help our clients stand out in the competitive iGaming industry. We are working to deliver even more exciting tournaments soon, so stay tuned!”

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator plans to continue developing its Tournament Tool to diversify the use of its ever-growing game portfolio, which already includes over 16,000 games from more than 185 worldwide game providers.