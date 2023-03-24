SOFTSWISS Anti-Fraud team helped operators save €16m+ in 2022

In Q4 2022, the saved amount almost doubled against Q1 2022, showing impressive growth at 88 per cent.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, a technology company providing comprehensive solutions for the iGaming industry, has reported the best performance ever by the Anti-Fraud team within its Managed Services. In 2022, the dedicated experts helped SOFTSWISS partners save more than €16m through their professional assistance, which is 14 per cent above the previous year’s result.

In 2022, this prudent service of the iGaming supplier processed 61,810 requests under 200 projects, registering a 53 per cent increase in its output year-on-year. As a result, SOFTSWISS clients saw bigger savings in their accounts. In Q4 2022, the saved amount almost doubled against Q1 2022, showing impressive growth at 88 per cent.

Almost 70 per cent of all fraud stopped by the Anti-Fraud team was bonus abuse, with money laundering and payment system abuse accounting for 10 per cent each.

In addition, crypto has become an easy target for fraudsters as the decentralised and anonymous nature of these digital assets creates an environment that makes it easier for them to operate. Therefore, crypto is now a matter of close attention for anti-fraud teams.

Ilya Nesterau, Anti-Fraud Team Lead, says: “It has been an extremely positive year for the Anti-Fraud team in our fight against negative actors in the industry. Our team continues to expand at a rapid pace, with our headcount more than doubling in 2022, as we become an increasingly vital part of our infrastructure.

“In tandem with the Research and Development team, we do our best to develop new fraud detection tools and become even more effective. From implementing neural networks to machine learning, we focus on being more proactive and forward-looking in our approach to work.”

Over the course of 2022, the SOFTSWISS Anti-Fraud team obtained a number of key certifications, including 2 ACFE and 2 GamCare certificates and one DPP/DPM certificate.

The Dedicated Anti-Fraud Support is part of SOFTSWISS Managed Services — a comprehensive solution that helps clients facilitate their iGaming brand growth.

Managed Services operate at the intersection between the player and the platform, providing full-cycle player care. Besides enhancing user experience and spotting technical errors, the team helps clients improve their financial performance and protect their businesses against fraud.

