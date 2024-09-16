SOFTSWISS partners with Bambi Data to enhance analytics capabilities

Implementing the Bambi Data analytics solution into the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform solidifies SOFTSWISS’ position as an iGaming innovator.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS announces a strategic partnership with Bambi Data. This collaboration will help SOFTSWISS equip clients with effective tools to track and improve their business indicators.

Bambi Data is a specialized provider of data integration and performance analytics solutions for the iGaming industry. With Bambi’s advanced analytics suite integrated into the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, operators get more actionable insights to make data-driven decisions.

Bambi’s user-friendly dashboards offer in-depth analysis of key metrics, allowing SOFTSWISS clients to identify trends, optimize performance, and ultimately increase profitability. The platform enables operators to scale their analytics capabilities without the need for costly in-house development teams.

Vitali Matsukevich, COO at SOFTSWISS, comments: “We always rely on data-driven decisions ourselves and believe our clients share this approach. By partnering with Bambi Data, we provide operators with enhanced tools to drive business performance and uncover hidden business opportunities. This integration aligns with our strategy of supplying the clients with the best and most innovative solutions in the market.”

Implementing the Bambi Data analytics solution into the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform solidifies SOFTSWISS’ position as an iGaming innovator. Clients can now use this powerful tool for performance tracking, data visualization, and eliciting AI-based insights.

Nicky Bonello Ghio, founder of Bambi Data, adds: “We are excited to collaborate with SOFTSWISS, giving operators more opportunities to leverage the full potential of data analysis. Our platform, with its wide range of ready-to-use dashboards, will enable operators to gain deep insights and drive revenues while saving significant time and money compared to in-house solutions. We’re also working on integrating AI-driven analysis and infographics, which will streamline decision-making through automated, data-based recommendations.”

The SOFTSWISS team looks forward to sharing more product updates during the upcoming SBC Summit Lisbon. The company’s stand B-160 will be open at the exhibition from 24 to 26 September. Current and potential partners can book a meeting with the team at the company’s website.