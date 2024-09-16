Olga Resiga, SOFTSWISS: “This year’s SBC Summit is extraordinary for us as it marks the culmination of our 15th-anniversary celebrations”

SOFTSWISS’ Chief Business Development Officer shared details about the company’s attendance at the upcoming SBC Summit 2024, market trends, client demands and plans for the near future.

Exclusive interview.- Olga Resiga, chief business development officer at SOFTSWISS, granted Focus Gaming News an exclusive interview to reflect on how the company is preparing for SBC Summit 2024, the 15th-anniversary celebrations, SOFTSWISS growth and expansion into new markets and what are the main customers’ demands that can be seen in the industry nowadays.

How is SOFTSWISS preparing for SBC Summit 2024?

This year’s SBC Summit is extraordinary for us as it marks the culmination of our 15th anniversary celebrations. We look forward to meeting everyone at the event to celebrate this milestone together.

Lisbon serves as an ideal meeting point for our partners and clients from Latin America and Europe. We are excited to present our new products and share updates on our existing offerings.

We’ve organised several events to commemorate our anniversary, including a grand Hollywood-themed event for over 500 guests and a special track day event at the legendary Estoril Circuit in Portugal for VIP partners. This exclusive event will offer networking opportunities and real-life driving experience alongside F1 Legend and SOFTSWISS Non-Executive Director in LatAm Rubens Barrichello.

During iGB L!VE 2024, SOFTSWISS delivered a vibrant creative concept to its stand design. Can we expect something similar for the SBC Summit?

We will continue to build on the special atmosphere we introduced at iGB. Our 15th-anniversary party will feature Italian DJ Benny Benassi, whose well-known track ‘Satisfaction’ aligns perfectly with our ‘100% satisfaction’ concept from iGB L!VE in Amsterdam.

The concept for our SBC Summit Lisbon booth will further enhance this atmosphere. Our booth will sparkle, and we invite our partners to join us there to say ‘Cheers’ and celebrate together.

Will the company unveil any novelty you can tell us about?

Absolutely! We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new products, the SOFTSWISS Lotto Software and the SOFTSWISS Retail Betting Solution. These launches were made possible by the acquisition of a majority stake in Turfsport, a leading South African software provider, earlier this year.

We will be showcasing these innovative solutions at the upcoming SBC Summit. We are confident that they will enhance the gambling experience for players and provide our clients with powerful tools to expand their businesses.

SOFTSWISS is celebrating its 15th anniversary. What does this milestone mean, and what would you say are the most impactful achievements reached?

SOFTSWISS is successfully expanding into new markets. From Latin America to South Africa and new regions in Europe, we are not only growing but also demonstrating our technological excellence and strong partnership approach to both new and existing clients.

Over the past 15 years, SOFTSWISS, maintaining the principles of partnership, devotion, and customer focus, has evolved from a web studio into an international tech company with clients all around the world, and it fills me with pride for our success.

“SOFTSWISS is successfully expanding into new markets. From Latin America to South Africa and new regions in Europe.”

In Q2 2024, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator expanded its portfolio to over 23,500 games, marking a 46 per cent increase year-on-year. What are the main reasons for this success?

Our distinctiveness lies in our collaborative approach, where we prioritise the needs of both operators and providers to ensure seamless interactions. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional value and service, reflected in our innovative technical solution, and a conducive environment for communication and business growth. Our largest game portfolio in the market serves as our partners’ portfolio strong evidence of our commitment to excellence.

What do you think are the clients’ demands at the time in terms of features and how do you manage to keep up with those demands?

There is a growing demand for diverse gamification tools and personalised solutions in iGaming. We are always in search of something new, listening to the needs and ideas of our partners, tracking industry trends and global tendencies, and applying best practices. We strive to complement and expand our portfolio with new products and solutions. We continuously enhance our Tournament Tool and Service within the Game Aggregator and the Casino Platform, and we improve the Jackpot Aggregator with cutting-edge features. Our commitment is to equip our clients with effective software that drives business growth.

See also: How to organise customer support services effectively? SOFTSWISS shares its insights

Personalisation is one of the trends in igaming. By harnessing the power of AI and Big Data, we can thoroughly analyse player behaviour. This analysis allows us to empower operators with the tools they need to deliver customised and tailored experiences to their players, more efficiently and effectively.

Simultaneously, cybersecurity has become increasingly critical, and our team is fully dedicated to addressing it. We have meticulously structured our development process to incorporate comprehensive security measures and conduct regular audits at every stage of the product lifecycle.

“We are always in search of something new, listening to the needs and ideas of our partners, tracking industry trends and global tendencies, and applying best practices.”

What’s next for SOFTSWISS for the rest of 2024?

We plan to further solidify our position as a leading tech provider in igaming by offering our clients cutting-edge turnkey solutions. By the end of the year, we will also launch new products that will expand our client portfolio and delight entertainment enthusiasts. And for sure we have every intention of maintaining our position as the most reliable business partner.