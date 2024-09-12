How to organise customer support services effectively? SOFTSWISS shares its insights

The company offers its expertise in organising customer support services.

Press release.- When launching an igaming project, every operator faces a dilemma of how to organise its customer support services effectively. Should it be managed in-house or outsourced? SOFTSWISS, a tech provider with over 15 years of igaming experience, offers a cost comparison to help resolve the issue.

Through years of delivering high-quality customer support to its Casino Platform clients, SOFTSWISS Managed Services has earned strong recognition among industry leaders. In 2023-2024, the solution received several awards for its outstanding contributions to responsible gambling practices and excellence in customer support. Based on their profound experience, SOFTSWISS experts share their insights on organising customer support services.

In-House vs outsourced services: pros and cons

Cost savings, flexible payments depending on the project scope and workload, increased operational efficiency and access to specialised expertise are undeniable advantages of outsourcing customer support services. What is more, an outsourced support team eliminates the need for investing in recruiting, hiring, training, and managing staff, allowing businesses to focus on core operations while reducing overhead costs.

The key advantage of the in-house model and something outsourcing typically lacks is greater control over a project. At the same time, outsourcing frees up time and human resources, enabling operators to prioritise high-impact strategic initiatives instead of being tied up with routine service management tasks.

When it comes to customisation, experts generally do not classify it as a distinct advantage or disadvantage of either model. At SOFTSWISS, when launching any iGaming project, the team requests operators to complete a specialised questionnaire. The responses are then used to customise customer support services to the unique needs of each project.

Crucial customer support services

When setting up a back office for an iGaming project, the first step is to determine the ‘must-have’ services to be provided. Based on the SOFTSWISS expertise, the golden standard comprises the following:

First-Line Support . To ensure a smooth project flow, an operator needs at least five in-house specialists to provide comprehensive player support. With the player base growing across various locations, additional specialists will be needed to offer multilingual support.

. To ensure a smooth project flow, an operator needs at least five in-house specialists to provide comprehensive player support. With the player base growing across various locations, additional specialists will be needed to offer multilingual support. Anti-Fraud Support . In some projects, a single professional may be able to handle all necessary tasks. The challenge is the high cost of such experts, which can vary depending on the country of recruitment.

. In some projects, a single professional may be able to handle all necessary tasks. The challenge is the high cost of such experts, which can vary depending on the country of recruitment. VIP-Player Support. VIP players generate around 60-80 per cent of the project’s revenue and need an exceptional approach.

VIP players generate around 60-80 per cent of the project’s revenue and need an exceptional approach. Ongoing Retention Support. Developing marketing strategies and clear action points for increasing player loyalty and retention takes a lot of time and requires profound industry experience.

The costs for setting up an in-house service to address the above functions start at 25,000 euro, whereas outsourcing can reduce these expenses by nearly half.

Enhanced customer support services

Several additional services play a critical role in increasing player loyalty, engagement, and lifetime value. SOFTSWISS experts highlight the following:

Initial Retention Setup. It is a one-time service for preparing player segmentation and setting up welcome letters, bonuses, and promotional campaigns, allowing the project to start operating fully from day one. This service does not require ongoing attention. Player Reactivation. Experienced professionals help manage failed payments, and reactivate dormant players.

Content Management. This service ensures a seamless user interface, up-to-date content, and a robust communication system. A clear and user-friendly website helps attract users and convert them into active players.

The minimal costs for additional services stand around 7,500 euro and differ only slightly whether organised in-house or outsourced. The challenge is independently setting up numerous unfamiliar processes from scratch, especially without prior experience. Additionally, some specialists may not be needed full-time, and arranging part-time work can often be inefficient.

Artyom Rudakov, head of SOFTSWISS Managed Services, summarises: “The choice of the appropriate model for the customer support organisation depends on the specific needs of a business. It should rely on the project’s life cycle stage, forecasts, management capabilities and a business approach tailored to geographic geography and local labour market opportunities.

“In some cases, a hybrid model, combining both in-house and outsourced support, can offer the best of both worlds. At the same time, the outsourced model allows the team to focus on project development and business growth.”

