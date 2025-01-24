SOFTSWISS marketing campaign and customer service win at European iGaming Awards

The ceremony held in Barcelona ​​recognises companies in the online gaming sector.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has won the Best Advertising and Marketing Campaign and Best Customer Service categories at the European iGaming Awards 2025.

The ceremony, held in Barcelona, ​​recognises excellent companies in the online gaming sector. SOFTSWISS was honoured for its commitment to innovations at all levels, from products and customer support to marketing promotion. The forward-thinking approach has established the company’s reputation in the European igaming landscape.

Introduced in October 2023 in Malta, the award-winning “Grab Success” campaign once again captured experts’ attention after its triumph at the EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards 2024. To enhance brand recognition, the campaign featured the Maltese crab as a powerful symbol of determination, complemented by key visuals with the company’s C-level executives to foster audience trust. The integration of AR technology brought this concept to life, captivating iGaming professionals worldwide.

Valentina Bagniya, chief marketing officer at SOFTSWISS, shared: “We are proud to see our marketing efforts honoured by the industry. The ‘Grab Success’ campaign showed outstanding results not only through a strong visual impact but also in terms of figures demonstrating high engagement with our target audience both online and offline. Our goal is to craft campaigns that speak to our audience’s aspirations and reflect the SOFTSWISS creative spirit and innovative technologies.”

The Best Customer Service award honours SOFTSWISS managed services, which provides a full range of tailored solutions ensuring players have the best possible experience. These services, including First Line Support, Anti-Fraud Support, VIP Player Support, Player Retention and Reactivation, and Content Management, provide operators with the tools to maintain an engaging yet safe gaming environment.

See also: F1 icon kicks off SOFTSWISS new YouTube series

Artyom Rudakov, head of SOFTSWISS managed services, added: “This recognition is incredibly meaningful for our team. It celebrates the dedication, knowledge, and passion we bring to each project. We believe in building genuine connections with our partners and players, and this award inspires us to keep improving our approach and ensures we keep delivering top-tier support to our clients.”

With its success at the European iGaming Awards 2025, SOFTSWISS continues to expand its industry accolades this year following the recent recognition of Affilka by SOFTSWISS at IGA 2025.