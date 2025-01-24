Online casino bills filed in Massachusetts

Two lawmakers introduced bills attempting to legalise online casino in the state.

US.- Sen. Paul Feeney and Rep. Daniel Cahill have proposed legislation seeking to bring legal online casino games to Massachusetts. SD 2240 and HD 4084 would allow the Massachusetts Gaming Commission to regulate and licence online casinos in the state.

Under the proposed legislation, Massachusetts’ three existing land-based casinos could each partner with up to two online casino operators (Category 1), while up to four additional operators could receive untethered licences. Category 2 licences would allow non-casino companies to enter the market without a physical presence in the state. They could operate poker, blackjack, craps, roulette, cards, slots and other casino games.

Online casino licensees would pay $5m fee for five-year licences. The bills propose a 20 per cent tax rate on revenue.

Massachusetts sports betting bill

Meanwhile, Massachusetts senator John F. Keenan has introduced SD 1657 proposing major changes to sports betting legislation in the state. “An Act Addressing Economic, Health, and Social Harms Caused by Sports Betting,” proposes increasing the state’s sports betting tax rate from 20 to 51 per cent and a ban on in-play betting.

The bill would also impose maximum wagering limits of $1,000 per day and $10,000 per month without an affordability check, affordability checks would limit further wagers to 15 per cent of the amount in a player’s bank account.