Michigan gaming regulator issues cease-and-desist letter to Curaçao-based operator

Michigan Gaming Control Board is targeting MyBookie.ag.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has issued a cease-and-desist letter to Duranbah Limited NV, the Curaçao-based operator of MyBookie.ag. The regulator said the site was offering online casino games without a Michigan gambling licence, breaching the Lawful Internet Gaming Act, the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act and the Michigan Penal Code.

Duranbah Limited has 14 days from receipt of the letter to cease offering gambling services to Michigan residents. The MGCB said it would work with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to take legal action if the company fails to comply.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “Our investigation into MyBookie.ag found that their operations were accessible to Michigan citizens, which violates state laws. We are taking strong action to uphold the principles of fair and legal gaming.”

In October, MGCB issued cease-and-desist letters to Papaya Gaming, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and to Ace23 and Ace Per Head, located in Costa Rica. The regulator also issued a cease-and-desist letter to OC Media Holdings, operating as One Country Give, which it said was running sweepstakes on its website and social media platforms.