New bill proposes legal sports betting in Minnesota

Senator Jeremy Miller unveiled the Minnesota Sports Betting Act 3.0.

US.- State senator Jeremy Miller has said he will make another attempt to legalise sports betting in Minnesota. He says Minnesota Sports Betting Act 3.0 combines aspects of two previous proposals in a bid to build on the bipartisan cooperation achieved in the last session.

The bill would allow licences for Minnesota’s 11 tribes to run on-site and/or mobile sports betting. Operators would be taxed at 20 per cent on online sports wagering net revenue. Wagers placed on tribal land would not be subject to tax. Miller estimates that the state would generate $80m annually in revenue.

Tax revenue would be split, with 50 per cent for tax relief on charitable gambling, 25 per cent to bring major sporting events to Minnesota, 20 per cent to enhance horse racing, 2.5 per cent for mental health and problem gambling support and 2.5 per cent for grants to support youth sports.

According to the Minnesota Senate Republican Caucus, Miller said: “Minnesota continues to miss out on what is now a $150bn industry. We were on the brink of success last year; I strongly believe 2025 could be the year we get this across the finish line.”

“So far, 39 other states, plus Puerto Rico and Washington, DC, have already legalised sports betting. This updated proposal combines ideas from the last two versions of my Minnesota Sports Betting Act along with proposals from other sports betting bills that have made progress in the legislature. It also includes ideas brought forward by constituents and stakeholders. The goal of this proposal is to bring folks together to work toward a bipartisan solution to legalise sports betting in Minnesota.”

Some Minnesota legislators and campaigners expressed concerns about the possibility of legalising sports betting at a hearing held by the Minnesota Senate Finance Committee earlier this month. Senator John Marty, chair of the committee, led the hearing, which covered concerns about illegal gambling operations, VIP programs, responsible gaming and gambling disorders.