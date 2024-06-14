SOFTSWISS wins B2B Marketing Campaign in igaming again in 2024

The EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards is one of the most prestigious events.

The company was awarded for its ‘Grab Success’ campaign that was launched in October 2023.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has announced it was awarded in the best B2B Marketing Campaign category at the EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards for the second year in a row.

The EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards is one of the most prestigious events, spotlighting pioneers of innovation and creativity in online gaming. It honours outstanding companies that have shown commercial success, game-changing innovation, exceptional customer service and marketing prowess during the past 12 months.

The award-winning ‘Grab Success’ campaign was launched in October 2023 to elevate SOFTSWISS’ brand visibility and reputation in Malta. This strategic initiative was meticulously crafted to amplify brand awareness and cultivate client engagement.

SOFTWISS created a dynamic and memorable campaign inspired by the local ecosystem. Featuring the Maltese crab as a symbol of determination and success, the concept resonated with the target audience and embodied the company’s innovative spirit within the competitive igaming industry. Highlighting C-level representatives helped build trust, while AR videos added an engaging touch to the digital promotion.

Valentina Bagniya, chief marketing officer at SOFTSWISS, shares her delight: “We are honoured to stand among the industry’s best and brightest. Our team is proud that SOFTSWISS’ ‘Grab Success’ campaign has left a lasting mark on the discerning igaming public.

“This award validates the efforts of our entire marketing team and serves as a testament to our creativity, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence. The recognition will definitely fuel our commitment to setting new benchmarks and enhancing marketing standards in the igaming industry.”

The recent recognition at the EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards is a significant addition to the SOFTSWISS team’s growing collection of marketing accolades. Last year, the company was honoured as Brand Idol of the Year at the iGaming IDOL and received awards for B2B Marketing Campaign at the EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards, as well as Best Marketing Campaign at EiGE Awards 2023.