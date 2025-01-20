F1 icon kicks off SOFTSWISS new YouTube series

The first episode features Formula 1 legend Rubens Barrichello, the company’s non-executive director in Latin America, and founder Ivan Montik.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has launched SOFTSWISS Excellence Talks. The YouTube series connects professionals with inspiring leaders from diverse industries, fostering cross-disciplinary collaboration to spark fresh ideas and new perspectives.

SOFTSWISS Excellence Talks will feature renowned experts from various fields, offering practical advice and motivational insights for professionals across industries. New episodes will be regularly announced on SOFTSWISS’ social media platforms and YouTube channel.

The first episode features Formula 1 legend Rubens Barrichello, now a non-executive director in Latin America at SOFTSWISS, and Ivan Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS. In this insightful conversation, Rubens Barrichello reflects on his remarkable F1 journey, shares stories from his time working alongside Michael Schumacher at Ferrari, and explores how lessons from the racetrack can drive success in business.

Montik, founder of SOFTSWISS, commented: “We are excited to share our experience and invite exceptional people to SOFTSWISS Excellence Talks to explore the intersections of business and their unique expertise. During these interviews, we aim to uncover commonalities across industries and inspire professionals with practical insights. This project is about learning from extraordinary people, helping businesses thrive, and empowering individuals to be more efficient, stronger, and truly enjoy what they do. In the first episode, Rubens offered incredible insights into teamwork, leadership, and life in one of the most competitive and innovative sports in the world.”

The YouTube show builds on a recent event at the company’s main development centre in Poznań, Poland. At this gathering, Rubens Barrichello delivered an inspiring motivational speech, engaged in a lively Q&A session with local professionals, and awarded prizes for the most thought-provoking questions raised during the discussion.

For a closer look at SOFTSWISS’ vision and innovation, ICE Barcelona 2025 attendees can join the team at Stand 2G42, where more strategies and insights will be shared.

See also: Vitali Matsukevich, SOFTSWISS: “ICE Barcelona is a perfect opportunity to share our vision for the future of igaming with industry leaders”