GR8 Tech recaps its participation at ICE Barcelona 2025

The provider showcased innovative igaming solutions and unveiled its partnership with Ready to Fight.

Press release.- ICE 2025 marked GR8 Tech’s second birthday and a strong start to the year for the company. The provider showcased innovative igaming solutions and reinforced its position as a high-performing industry leader, unveiling its partnership with Ready to Fight co-founded by boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Sergey Ghazaryan, CRO at GR8 Tech, said: “GR8 Tech is dedicated to excellence in igaming technology. Our solutions are designed not only to be fast, reliable, and innovative but to empower operators with a competitive edge in their markets. ICE 2025 was a celebration of our journey so far and a showcase of the market-leading solutions that define us. We are thrilled to continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in igaming and delivering the tools our partners need to lead their markets as undisputed champion.”

A game-changing partnership Usyk’s RTF Platform

The partnership with Ready to Fight was officially unveiled during the third day of ICE 2025 with a presentation by GR8 Tech’s CRO, Sergey Ghazaryan, and Bohdan Salii, CVO at Ready to Fight. The presentation attracted a mix of conference attendees, including industry leaders from organisations like Clarion Gaming and SiGMA Group, who gathered to witness the launch of this exciting collaboration.

Following the presentation, the stand came alive with an engaging arm-wrestling challenge. Prominent industry leaders, founders, and top managers from SiGMA Group, NEXT.io, Gaming Operations Academy, ICS-digital, and others participated, bringing energy and excitement to the event. The ultimate prize—a pair of boxing gloves signed by Usyk—went to the winner of the challenge, Zakaria El Maaroufi, Head of M&A Brokerage at SiGMA Group. To keep the fun going, a lottery draw later in the day gave attendees another chance to win their own signed gloves, making it a truly memorable experience.

Throughout the partnership announcement and celebration, GR8 Tech showcased signed boxing gloves worn by Oleksandr Usyk during his historic victory over Tyson Fury in the spring of 2024. These gloves, complete with a certificate of authenticity, were prominently displayed in the ring area of the stand, symbolising the unstoppable performance that both Usyk and GR8 Tech bring to the table.

New deals with a tailored high-performance solution portfolio

As the first major event of the year, ICE sets the tone for business opportunities and innovation across the industry. GR8 Tech used this opportunity to introduce a refreshed product portfolio solution, known for delivering an adaptable, scalable, and cost-effective platform that guarantees above-market profit margins. Visitors were also introduced to the updated Sportsbook Turbo iFrame, which provides an award-winning sportsbook that can be integrated within a week. The showcase of the Infinite Casino Aggregation impressed attendees with its vast selection of over 15,000 games and over 175 game providers, appealing to those looking to diversify and expand their portfolios with ease.

Yevhen Krazhan, CBDO at GR8 Tech, said: “ICE 2025 highlighted GR8 Tech’s sharp business focus and the well-organised nature of the event. It was the perfect mix that helped us connect with the right people and have valuable conversations. We had hundreds of productive meetings, setting the stage for some exciting deals and partnerships. This event has once again been a great step forward in growing our presence and solidifying our position as leaders in the industry.”

Looking ahead

After celebrating its milestone birthday at ICE, GR8 Tech is energised for the year ahead. With an UNprecedented roadmap for 2025, the company’s next major trade show is iGB Live in July—with new surprises from the RTF partnership in store. Stay tuned for more exciting updates from GR8 Tech as the journey continues.



