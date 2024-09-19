The program has started with two products: the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform and the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has announced the launch of its private Bug Bounty Program to boost cybersecurity. The program invites white hat hackers and independent security researchers to identify vulnerabilities, offering rewards for their findings and ensuring the highest level of security for SOFTSWISS clients.

To ensure that only significant cases that meet specific requirements are reported, SOFTSWISS launched a private program with invitation-only access. Invitation-only programs encourage white hat hackers to pay close attention to their terms and requirements, resulting in higher-quality reports. While public programs can offer broader perspectives but tend to generate more irrelevant reports, the private launch ensures that the focus remains on critical security issues.

The Bug Bounty Program offers financial incentives of up to €3,500, depending on the severity and complexity of the discovered vulnerabilities. This program serves as an additional layer of defence, providing external, unbiased assessments from highly skilled security experts.

Evgeny Zaretskov, group chief information security officer at SOFTSWISS, said: “We care about the security of our clients and their players, which is why it is important for us not only to pay close attention to protecting the products we develop but also to constantly recheck our applications with the help of skilled external experts and enthusiasts. In collaboration with the expert community, we can ensure a reliable level of data protection and uninterrupted operations for all our clients.

“SOFTSWISS is proud to set a new standard for cybersecurity by leveraging crowdsourced expertise. In this ever-evolving landscape, even a minor bug can lead to significant losses for operators. The Bug Bounty Program is an extra measure to protect our existing and future clients.”

The program has started with two products: the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform and the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook. It is conducted in a dedicated test environment, which operates independently of live casino systems, ensuring no disruption to player experience or platform performance.

“Cybersecurity is an ongoing battle,” added Artyom Buchkov, Deputy CSO. “No company can discover all vulnerabilities on its own. This program enables talented hackers to legally hack an online casino, helping us anticipate and defend against potential threats. It strengthens our commitment to providing the most secure software and platforms in the igaming industry.”

Moving forward, the SOFTSWISS cybersecurity team plans to broaden the frames, adding more products and refining requirements to maintain the highest standards of security across all platforms.

At the SBC Summit Lisbon at stand B-160 from 24 to 26 September, specialists and product teams of the company will share insights on cybersecurity in igaming, along with other key topics in the industry.