SOFTSWISS introduces Jackpots for crash and live games

The update became possible thanks to an integration between the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and the Jackpot Aggregator.

All popular categories of games within the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator can participate in Jackpot draws.

SOFTSWISS has enhanced crash and live games with a jackpot feature. Now, all popular categories of games within the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator can participate in Jackpot draws.

This update became possible thanks to the seamless integration between the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator and the Jackpot Aggregator. Now, clients in the Game Aggregator’s back office can easily set up jackpot campaigns with the most popular types of games, delivering the best experience to different player categories.

According to internal SOFTSWISS research, the engagement solution Jackpot Aggregator positively impacts casino metrics. Within the first month after a jackpot drop, the average Bet Count increases by 40%, while the average Bet Sum grows by 68%.

By making crash and live games eligible for jackpots, SOFTSWISS has provided clients with even more tools to engage users with diverse preferences across different regions. For example, crash games accounted for 3.9% of all games in Latin America in Q2, compared to less than 1% in Europe, highlighting the growing demand for this fast-paced format in specific markets. Crash games are also gaining popularity in South Africa. According to SOFTSWISS data, Aviator by Spribe ranked first in GGR in this region in July-August 2024.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, said: “This year, we are focused on providing online casinos with user-friendly and effective tools to engage players across the globe. Live games have a loyal fan base, while crash games are gaining traction, especially in emerging markets and among younger audiences. Why not offer them the same exciting opportunities to win big, just like players of more widely established slots?”

Previously, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator announced the availability of crash and live games within its Tournament Tool, following the gamification approach.

Angelina Stasiuk, head of business Line at SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, added: “We are excited about how the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is expanding its reach, and we are confident that even more players will join this thrilling jackpot experience. Our clients will find it technically simple to customise the mixed jackpot campaigns to suit their goals and objectives”

From September 24-26, the SOFTSWISS teams will showcase the advantages of the Game Aggregator and the Jackpot Aggregator setups and discuss trends in iGaming at stand B-160 at SBC Summit 2024.