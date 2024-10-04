SOFTSWISS steps in to assist Southern Poland after severe flooding

The aid campaigns in Poland and Brazil are part of SOFTSWISS' broader global strategy focused on social responsibility and sustainable development.

The company made a financial donation to the Wielka Orkiestra Świątecznej Pomocy, a well-known Polish charity organisation.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, a global tech supplier of software for the igaming industry, along with its employees, has actively aided communities affected by the recent flooding in Southern Poland.

In September, Storm Boris brought devastating floods to Central and Eastern Europe, causing widespread damage. Torrential rains left thousands of homes submerged, severely impacting numerous cities in Poland, the Czech Republic, and Romania. In Poland, the southern regions were hit the hardest, with dozens of towns requiring urgent evacuations and support for affected communities.

To provide immediate relief, SOFTSWISS made a financial donation to the Wielka Orkiestra Świątecznej Pomocy, a well-known Polish charity organisation. SOFTSWISS has two development offices in Poland, allowing employees to quickly join the relief efforts and offer their assistance during the flood.

Under the company’s coordination, Polish employees packed boxes of over 100 kilograms of essential items, including food, hygiene products, and necessities such as matches, candles, and batteries. SOFTSWISS handed these supplies to Caritas Polska, a charitable organisation spearheading relief efforts for the affected areas.

Earlier this year, SOFTSWISS also organised a large-scale charity and awareness campaign to support flood-hit regions in Brazil.

Natalia Perkowska, deputy chief HR officer at SOFTSWISS, said: “Unfortunately, natural disasters happen, and we don’t want to stand idly by. We strive to help in any way we can. This aligns with one of our core values, We See People, which applies not only to our employees. We always see the people beyond the business, and I believe our ESG initiatives reflect this.”

The aid campaigns in Poland and Brazil are part of SOFTSWISS’ broader global strategy focused on social responsibility and sustainable development (ESG). The company also dedicates to long-term social and environmental projects, with notable initiatives such as participation in World Environment Day, Pink October, Movember, and various environmental protection efforts. Recently, SOFTSWISS was recognised as The Best Employer of 2024 at the SBC Awards.