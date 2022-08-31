SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator launches campaign for Neospin

The collaboration orients to increasing the activity and retention of online casino players by launching the jackpot campaign.

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is pleased to announce expanding its clients’ list through a partnership with online casino Neospin.

Press release.- Neospin is an online casino that represents an experienced Alpha Affiliates brand. The casino is accredited by the Curacao licence and supports using cryptocurrencies in their work.

The revolutionary multi-purpose product by SOFTSWISS has launched a jackpot campaign for Neospin. One of the specific features of this partnership was the prompt set-up of the campaign, which took up to a month from the signing agreement to the jackpot launching. This is a short time compared to the scope of work that has been done: SOFTSWISS developed the jackpot frontend design and terms and ran a campaign launch. Working in а close-knit partnership with the client, the Jackpot Aggregator was able to cover Neospin’s enquiries quickly and efficiently due to the matching requests and capabilities on both sides.

The partnership with the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator opens up new opportunities for Alpha Affiliates brands, namely, the launch of bespoke jackpot campaigns to engage players and influence audience activity. The combination of many years of experience and expertise from both companies promises a productive partnership and fruitful results.

“The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, with just under a year on the market, has already gained recognition by the iGaming community, as is proven by client feedback. This jackpot campaign for Neospin, the casino of experienced casino affiliate program Alpha Affiliates, was implemented quickly, which indicates our development. We are glad to our client for the trust and an opportunity to share our expertise with Neospin’s team and their audience. We continue to work on improving our service and product features.” – highlights Aliaksei Douhin, Head of the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator.

“We wish to express our sincere thanks to SOFTSWISS for their Jackpot Aggregator tool. We have successfully launched the jackpot software module in Neospin casino. As we observe so far, our players find it exhilarating; the level of their loyalty towards the brand and retention rate is growing fast. We also highly appreciate SOFTSWISS’ expertise and responsiveness towards our requests and wishes,” commented the Alpha Affiliates team.

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is an innovative jackpot product which debuted the Jackpot as a Service (JaaS) business module. With the Jackpot Aggregator, clients gain access to a virtual jackpot system. The solution can be integrated with any iGaming project, such as an online casino, game provider, or game aggregation platform, and can diversify the players’ experience.

Recently, the Jackpot Aggregator team published the results of their first campaigns. According to the results, the running of jackpot campaigns contributes to betting growth: thus, up to 50 per cent of players increase their average bet sum, and almost 70 per cent of casino players make more daily wagers after participating in jackpot campaigns.