SOFTSWISS launches expert casino SEO guide

SOFTSWISS surveyed SEO professionals at the company and researched best practices to present an ebook for online casino SEO optimisation.

The company has released “Casino SEO Audit: The Ultimate Guide”, which includes insights for organically promoting any igaming project.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS presents a new comprehensive report about online casino SEO audit and optimisation. “Casino SEO Audit: The Ultimate Guide” is set to deliver insights for organically promoting any igaming project.

igaming brand promotion has many restrictions. Apart from using affiliate marketing, adopting a robust system of SEO rules can also help to increase the casino website’s visibility to online search engines. According to the surveys, SEO provides the highest return on investment of any digital marketing activity at over 29 per cent.

SOFTSWISS surveyed SEO professionals at the company and researched best practices to present an ebook for online casino SEO optimisation. By downloading the Casino SEO Audit Guide operators gain access to a robust set of comprehensive checklists and ‘to-do’ lists for conducting SEO audits, along with verified improvement tips.

Why is SEO important for online casinos?

SEO ensures long-term growth by reducing reliance on paid advertising. Correct website optimisation improves search engine visibility. SEO is also about organic traffic growth as an element of the entire marketing strategy. Attracting traffic to a poorly optimised, unfriendly website can turn into a waste of budget.

A firm SEO basis improves the efficiency of the overall marketing effort. It also increases user trust and makes the site more accessible and user-friendly. This attracts new players and increases conversions, which is key to sustained success in the highly competitive iGaming industry.

Key steps to upgrade online casino SEO

When reviewing SEO strategy, SOFTSWISS experts suggest the following essential elements:

Keyword Check . Keywords should be localised to the language of the target audience. Specific long-tail keywords carry higher intent and, ultimately, are likely to bring more conversions.

. Keywords should be localised to the language of the target audience. Specific long-tail keywords carry higher intent and, ultimately, are likely to bring more conversions. On-page SEO is a basic element of any online casino SEO plan. Its goal is content optimisation and structuring. A well-organized and user-friendly website is essential both for search engines and for players.

is a basic element of any online casino SEO plan. Its goal is content optimisation and structuring. A well-organized and user-friendly website is essential both for search engines and for players. Off-page SEO is a crucial tool for enhancing an online casino’s reputation across the web. Collaborating with review portals, affiliates, and industry influencers can boost visibility and trust among the target audience. Backlinks from reliable sources will enhance search engine rankings and bring referral traffic to the website.

is a crucial tool for enhancing an online casino’s reputation across the web. Collaborating with review portals, affiliates, and industry influencers can boost visibility and trust among the target audience. Backlinks from reliable sources will enhance search engine rankings and bring referral traffic to the website. Technical SEO . The site’s speed, interactivity, and visual stability are of high importance for Google search. These factors also play a vital role in ensuring a positive player experience.

. The site’s speed, interactivity, and visual stability are of high importance for Google search. These factors also play a vital role in ensuring a positive player experience. Constant Optimisation. Ongoing review of all the steps above and regular improvement is routine and obvious work. SEO improvement is set to be a lasting process for achieving better and better results.

Pavel Kaplunov, head of content marketing, comments: “Content optimisation, good structuring, and user-friendliness – these parts of SEO help to improve a website’s visibility and credibility. Its importance lies in the ability to gain sustainable and cost-effective organic traffic. For highly competitive businesses, like igaming projects, effective SEO can be the deciding factor between being discovered by potential players and being overlooked.”

See also: SOFTSWISS to arrange a track day with F1 Rubens Barrichello during SBC Summit Lisbon

The Casino SEO Audit Guide is available for download at the company’s website and allows casinos to access well-structured, proven insights for SEO optimisation.