SOFTSWISS integrates Horse Racing Module into its sportsbook software

The module will enhance the company’s offering, initially available in South Africa.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has announced the integration of a Horse Racing Module into its Sportsbook software. The module will enhance the SOFTSWISS offering, initially available in South Africa.

Originally developed by Turfsport, a South African software provider with 35 years of experience in the igaming industry acquired by SOFTSWISS, the Horse Racing Module allows players to place fixed-odds bets on multiple markets. Key features of the Horse Racing module include race cards, silks, and multiple bet types. The solution is designed with flexibility, offering unique skins and configurations to align with various brand identities, said the company.

Horse racing has long been a traditional and significant sector of the betting industry, particularly in regions with strong ties to the UK, such as South Africa, Canada, Japan, and New Zealand. The firm stated that according to the research, the global horse betting market is projected to reach 82.6bn euros by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.6 per cent from 2023 to 2032.

With its rich history and expected growth, the Horse Racing Module provides operators with additional business opportunities, monthly covering, on average, 320 local races and 2,150 international races from 14 different countries.

Alexander Kamenetskyi, head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, said: “The acquisition of a majority stake in a key South African software provider has enabled us to integrate the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook with the Horse Racing Module by Turfsport, widening our offering. Launching this module in South Africa aligns with our recent expansion into the region, where we have obtained local certifications for our Casino Platform and Sportsbook.

“Horse racing remains highly popular, particularly in South Africa, but we are confident this product has strong global potential. This integration marks just the first step in the ongoing development of the Horse Racing offering within our Sportsbook.”

See also: Olga Resiga, SOFTSWISS: “This year’s SBC Summit is extraordinary for us as it marks the culmination of our 15th-anniversary celebrations”

Earlier in 2024, SOFTSWISS introduced two new South Africa-related products: the Lotto Software and the Retail Betting Solution. The Lotto Software allows operators to offer a wide range of customisable lottery number betting options independently of traditional lottery organizers. Optimisation for both desktop and mobile ensures players custom and quick-pick betting options. The comprehensive Retail Betting Solution supports a wide range of betting activities like sports betting, lotteries, horse racing, and casino games. It empowers operators to set up offline gambling businesses quickly and legally.

SOFTSWISS will showcase its latest portfolio updates at the SBC Summit Lisbon from September 24 to 26. Visitors to Stand B160 will have the opportunity to learn more about the recent upgrades of the SOFTSWISS ecosystem.