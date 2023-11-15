SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator wins Best Aggregator 2023 at SiGMA Europe Awards

93 per cent of current SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator clients are satisfied with the product.

SOFTSWISS triumphs at the SiGMA Europe Awards in the Best Aggregator 2023 category.

Press release.- Marking the beginning of the SiGMA Europe Summit in the heart of Malta, the Awards ceremony brought together leading representatives of the iGaming industry to celebrate their achievements. Stealing the spotlight, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator emerged as the triumphant winner, showcasing its excellence among the strongest players in the European igaming arena.

The distinguished recognition at the SiGMA Europe Awards, coupled with the win at the prestigious EGR B2B Awards in 2023, seamlessly aligns with the compelling findings of the recent marketing survey. The results speak volumes, with 93 per cent of current SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator clients satisfied with the product.

In July 2023, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator achieved a remarkable milestone with 10bn euro in monthly bets, solidifying its position as a recognised industry leader.

Since the beginning of the year, the game hub has expanded its portfolio by 3,000 new titles, bringing the total to almost 16,000 distinct games from 200 unique providers. A testament to its widespread trust, 860+ brands leverage the Game Aggregator to develop their iGaming business, with 200 new partners joining in 2023.

To enhance client satisfaction, SOFTSWISS implemented cross-product integrations of the Game Aggregator with the Sportsbook platform and the Jackpot Aggregator, as well as introduced a new Tournament Tool.

The tool allows operators to engage players effectively, providing a distinctive advantage with its in-game interface to guarantee that players stay well-informed about all current gaming campaigns.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, expresses her thrill about the victory: “We are definitely excited about receiving this award, gained due to the trust and recognition of our clients as well as the enthusiastic work of our team. This win inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and setting new standards in the aggregator space.”