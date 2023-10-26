SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator reveals Q3 2023 results

In Q3, SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator achieved a significant milestone, with 860 brands connected.

Press release.- In Q3 2023, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator achieved a significant milestone, with 860 brands now connected, which marks a 90-brand increase from the first quarter. SOFTSWISS, an international technology company that has developed a complete product ecosystem for the igaming industry, shares the accomplishments of its flagship product.

This increase underscores the industry’s strong demand for the Game Aggregator, known for its high-quality service and outstanding player engagement tools, which are not only instrumental in enhancing player lifetime value but also in elevating the overall performance of igaming brands. Among them, the Tournament Tool stands out, working in harmony with other engagement features provided by the team, to firmly establish the Game Aggregator as the preferred choice for operators seeking to deliver an interactive and thrilling gaming experience to their players.

In Q3 2023, the Game Aggregator released its client satisfaction survey results, providing further evidence of the platform’s success and industry-wide appeal. The survey revealed an impressive overall satisfaction rating of 8.3 out of 10. Notably, 51 per cent of partners awarded SOFTSWISS a perfect rating of 10, marking a substantial 14 p.p. increase compared to 2022.

Among other significant achievements, the Game Aggregator has broadened its content portfolio and now partners with 200+ game providers. This expansion has enriched the collection of world-class games designed to cater to the most discerning players.

Furthermore, the aggregation platform achieved a momentous milestone of €10,000,000,000 in total bets across all projects in the third quarter of 2023, consistently maintaining this result for three months in a row. This metric not only highlights the product’s operational scale but also reflects its pivotal role in driving success for iGaming operators.

See also: SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator enhances its portfolio with BetGames

In September, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator successfully accomplished cross-product integration with the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, enabling clients to run jackpot campaigns without the need for additional connections. This achievement underscores the comprehensive nature of the SOFTSWISS ecosystem, where all the company’s product advantages are readily accessible to clients without any extra effort.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, states: “We are pleased to witness these outstanding results for our flagship product. Our commitment to excellence and dedication to meeting the industry’s evolving needs remain unwavering. The increasing indicators testify to the product’s value and the trust our clients place in it, so we will continue to improve our offering in line with their needs and market trends.”

For those interested in learning more about the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, the team’s representatives will be available at stand 2129 during the SiGMA Europe, taking place in Malta on 14–16 November.