In-Depth research: 93% satisfied with SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator

Press release.- Client satisfaction with the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator consistently rises from year to year. This conclusion is based on the results of the in-depth client research conducted by Kantar, a world-renowned data analysis and consulting agency, for iGaming software supplier SOFTSWISS.

The survey’s main objectives were to discover the most important indicators for operators in choosing a game aggregation platform supplier and to measure the client satisfaction level of the SOFTSWISS flagship product, the Game Aggregator. This marked the second wave of the research, following the previous survey conducted in 2022.

General preferences in choosing a supplier

According to the survey findings, when choosing a business partner in the iGaming industry, the following functional characteristics emerge as the highest priorities:

Fair pricing

Wide portfolio of games and providers

Ease of technical integration and its support

The lowest priority is assigned to the ability to integrate different products from the same company. At the same time, the significance of having licences and certifications for regulated markets increased – 47 per cent of the respondents consider this indicator important, compared to 32 per cent in 2022.

Speaking about emotional characteristics, which influence the choice of a supplier, the respondents highlighted the below Top 3 as the most significant:

Top-level of service

Long-term and reliable partner

Simple and quick communication with account managers.

Matching the key functional and emotional characteristics essential for operators, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator solidifies its leading position in the iGaming market. The robust client satisfaction with this product serves as a testament to its excellence.

Game Aggregator: Clients satisfaction

According to the survey, 93 per cent of current clients are satisfied with the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, with 53 per cent of the respondents giving highly positive feedback, rating it between 9 and 10 points. This remarkable achievement exceeds the previous year’s findings, where the highest ratings were provided by 37 per cent of the respondents.

The satisfaction level assessment encompassed various factors, including the indicators highlighted by respondents as the most important functional characteristics of the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator: the speed of response to unscheduled maintenance requests and stable access to games. Notably, they scored the highest level of client satisfaction.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, comments: “We are happy to receive such positive recognition, witnessing the increasing satisfaction and noting the areas for further growth. This difference in the share of completely satisfied clients in 2022 and 2023 proves that we know how to handle feedback well. We have considered the results of the last year’s survey, worked on clients’ requests, and succeeded in providing the top level service to bring our client’s business to a new stage.”

While the survey results and rising client satisfaction are important indicators, they are not the sole confirmation of the product’s progress and the team’s dedication to work for the client’s business success. The product has recently achieved a significant breakthrough: the total bets across all projects exceeded €10bn in July. This milestone serves to reinforce further the Game Aggregator’s leading position in the global igaming market.

The researchers believe that the degree of service excellence and the team’s commitment to refining the client experience has significantly driven client satisfaction growth. The support service operates 24/7, with an average initial response time of 1 hour, and resolution of issues typically within 15 hours.

Service: SOFTSWISS & igaming market

Aiming to establish itself as a reliable long-term partner associated with high-quality services and safety, SOFTSWISS provides comprehensive support to its clients. Analysing the level of service satisfaction, the researchers concluded that SOFTSWISS not only outperforms its competitors in this aspect but also exceeded the previous year’s level – 8.6 of 10 points in 2023 against 7.9 points in 2022:

Summing up the research results, Andrey Starovoitov, Co-CEO at SOFTSWISS, notes: “We are very focused on our clients, analysing their demands and pain points. Understanding our clients is key to developing innovative products, improving service and building long-term, reliable partnerships. Research results like this are another step towards strengthening our ecosystem of solutions and products and, consequently, our clients’ competitiveness and revenue.

“We are pleased that the latest results show high satisfaction with our flagship product, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, and our service. We have raised the bar significantly and are determined to consistently push the boundaries of work standards in the igaming industry.”

