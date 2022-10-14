SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator integrates with Barbara Bang

This integration is the next step in the SOFTSWISS’ growth strategy as it continues to expand its footprint to new markets and reinforce its product portfolio.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, an innovative software provider for the iGaming industry, is integrating with Barbara Bang, a young and ambitious, but already well-established, market player. With this new integration, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator continues to consolidate its position in Latin America.

Barbara Bang is a game provider established in 2021. The promising company has an experienced team that creates products to entertain players in Europe, LatAm, and other regions. Through the new partnership, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator will enrich its ever-expanding game portfolio by integrating an impressive collection of more than 30 titles.

The crypto-friendly game provider supports 100+ world currencies, is multilingual, and offers local solutions for specific countries. Barbara Bang provides such benefits as freespins, tournament tools, buy-in bonuses, in-game jackpots, and a flexible back office with detailed statistics.

This integration is the next step in the SOFTSWISS’ growth strategy as it continues to expand its footprint to new markets and reinforce its product portfolio. Barbara Bang games will be available to operators working with the Curacao gaming licence.

Nikita Keino, partner managers Team Lead at SOFTSWISS, comments on the integration: “We are delighted that Barbara Bang is becoming a SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator’s partner. This cooperation will expand the game content options available to our clients. SOFTSWISS team is doing its best to offer top-notch winning solutions to help our partners unlock new business opportunities and deliver exciting gaming experiences to players. Breaking new ground is always challenging and exciting, but I am confident that SOFTSWISS will make it big.”

Christina Mirnaia, head of partnerships and business development at Barbara Bang, comments: “We are excited to partner with SOFTSWISS and have our high-quality modern products integrated with its global content portfolio. This deal marks a new milestone for Barbara Bang’s expansion in Europe and LatAm. We are confident that players will enjoy our exciting games and appreciate our offering with a great variety of entertainment tools, including the unique and unforgettable 500,000 EUR Big Bang tournament.”

The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator is a content hub for online gaming and sports betting brands, which was recognised as the Best Aggregator Platform of the Year (2022) according to the EGR B2B Awards. Recently, the Game Aggregator announced a cross-product integration with the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook.

See also: Affilka by SOFTSWISS shares the results of clients’ migration to their platform