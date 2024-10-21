SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator partners with 100HP Gaming to expand crash-game offerings

In response to the growing popularity of crash games, SOFTSWISS has added new titles.

The company has committed to expanding its portfolio with high-quality and diverse content.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS has announced a new partnership with 100HP Gaming, further enriching its Game Aggregator portfolio. With over 23,500 games, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator has become one of the largest content hubs in the igaming market.

100HP Gaming brings extensive experience in game development. Their approach focuses on vibrant game designs, which have become industry standards, and critical trends such as gamification and personalisation. With gamification features and level-based bonuses, their games boast an average retention rate of 15 per cent. Players can also customize their game designs, while brands benefit from free colour product placement.

Nikita Keino, head of partnerships at SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, commented: “This partnership is a successful example of collaboration, where the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator offers a content provider a fast and easy way to access new markets and clients. At the same time, we can offer our clients diverse, high-quality content developed with a deep understanding of the latest igaming trends and player demand.”

Ilya Rybasov, business development manager at 100HP Gaming, added: “The partnership with SOFTSWISS is a tremendous opportunity for us to share our top-tier games with a broader network of operators. We look forward to working closely with SOFTSWISS to enhance the gaming experience for their partners.”

The company stated that new partnerships and collaborations with SOFTSWISS can be established during the upcoming SiGMA Europe Summit at the Malta Maritime Hub from November 12 to 14.