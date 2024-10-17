SOFTSWISS takes four accolades at EiGE Awards 2024

The European iGaming Excellence Awards 2024 was held in Warsaw during the European iGaming Congress.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, a global tech company with over 15 years of experience in iGaming, has triumphed in four categories at the European iGaming Excellence Awards 2024. Held in Warsaw during the European iGaming Congress, the EiGE Awards united iGaming professionals across the region.

SOFTSWISS received recognition in categories such as:

Best Customer Service

Innovation in iGaming Technology

iGaming Leader of the Year

iGaming Influencer of the Year.

SOFTSWISS adheres to a “player-first” ethical philosophy, highlighting its dedication to responsible gambling practices. With an 83% customer satisfaction rating, a strong focus on delivering the best player experience, and robust fraud protection, SOFTSWISS Managed Services was recognised as Best Customer Service at the EiGE Awards for the second consecutive year.

SOFTSWISS stated that it secured a win in the Innovation in iGaming Technology category thanks to its range of inventive features, including unique Sportsbook bonuses, a risk-scoring tool aligned with responsible gaming practices, and prime network jackpot campaigns, all ensuring players’ engagement and safety. As a result of a recent network jackpot campaign, the average Bet Sum increased by up to 150% within 7 days of winning a jackpot.

“Undoubtedly, the company’s achievements and prominent wins would not be possible without the vision and strong commitment of its founder, Ivan Montik, who was recognised as the iGaming Leader of the Year“, the firm stated.

In its anniversary year, SOFTSWISS entered new markets and niches in online entertainment through acquisitions and partnerships, hired F1 star Rubens Barrichello as non-executive director in LatAm, and became the company providing the richest game portfolio in the industry.

Valentina Bagniya, chief marketing officer at SOFTSWISS, was named the iGaming Influencer of the Year for setting new trends in iGaming marketing. Valentina revolutionised the traditional approach to marketing in iGaming with award-winning marketing campaigns and in-depth industry reports. Her dedication and professionalism led to SOFTSWISS being recognised as the Brand Idol of the Year in 2023. Under her leadership, the company has taken the top spot in media for over three years in a row, and its brand awareness has grown five times.

See also: SOFTSWISS invites partners to ‘Grab Success’ together at SiGMA Europe

Valentina Bagniya summarised: “Every single win or milestone reflects the harmonised work of the talented team and wise leaders. These accolades are our mutual triumph. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the industry experts who voted for our company and to SOFTSWISS professionals whose hard work made these achievements possible. This industry recognition will definitely fuel our inspiration to change iGaming for the better.”

SOFTSWISS invites its partners and clients to book a meeting at stand 2145 at the SiGMA Europe Summit to discuss future cooperation.