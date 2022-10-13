Affilka by SOFTSWISS shares the results of clients’ migration to their platform

Affilka by SOFTSWISS was recognised as the Best Affiliate Tracking Software.

The team has shared the results of the BC.GAME migration case which showed a 20 per cent monthly increase in player acquisition.

Press release.- According to the latest Affilka migration cases, the main reasons why online casinos switch affiliate management platforms include a lack of detailed and customisable affiliate and player activity reporting, AML compliance issues, and high costs of in-house development.

On top of that, proprietary solutions require additional resources stealing the spotlight from primary business objectives while poor reporting capabilities impede growth.

Affilka by SOFTSWISS, an innovative and award-winning partner tracking platform, offers complete platform transition support which includes assistance from accounts managers and technical staff to address all client concerns, whether past or present.

By taking over all software-related issues, Affilka helps clients focus on their business-building imperative. Migrations result in increased player acquisition, improved team resource management and optimised brand processes. Migrated clients note the following benefits:

full technical support, a winning combination of technical support and automation

a complete multi-level reporting system with near-real-time updates for both operators and partners

crypto-friendly platform and payment solutions

multi-brand management under one Affilka account or partner program

flexible commission plans and traffic budget optimisation

Speaking about client migration, Anastasiya Borovaya, Head of Affilka by SOFTSWISS, highlights the following: “Switching an affiliate marketing platform can be challenging. There can be many reasons behind the decision. Сhoosing a new platform can be complicated through a lack of knowledge about the resulting benefits.

At Affilka, we have built the necessary software platform migration expertise to take the lead. The process may be as simple as moving affiliate IDs and contact details or rather as complex as transitioning player historical data and affiliate payment history to meet the new platform’s requirements. Whatever our clients decide, Affilka’s account managers will be there to walk them through the transition.”

Affilka by SOFTSWISS was recognised as the Best Affiliate Tracking Software by the prestigious SiGMA Balkans & CIS 2022 awards. The advantages of this multifunctional affiliate management and tracking software comprise zero set-up fees, integrated payment systems, and efficient affiliate management. Affilka will be showcasing at SiGMA Europe in Malta, which is to be held in Valletta on 14–18 November 2022.