SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator announces partnership with game provider RubyPlay

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, an industry-recognised aggregation platform, is proud to announce a new partnership with the game provider RubyPlay.

This direct integration will significantly expand the Game Aggregator’s portfolio with various immersive and engaging slot games, further strengthening its position in the global iGaming market.

RubyPlay, a progressive B2B iGaming company with several years of experience, specialises in designing and developing entertaining slot games, plus value-add tools and support for gaming operators. Holding licences in Romania and Malta and certified in Italy and Colombia, RubyPlay boasts an extensive catalogue of over 80 interactive slot games and offers bespoke game development services.

The partnership will integrate RubyPlay’s most popular games, such as Diamond Explosion 7s, Shake Shake Money Tree, and Mayan Cache, and their successful game series: Link it Up, Rush Fever, and Jackpot Mania, into the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator portfolio.

Tatyana Kaminskaya, head of SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator, commented on the partnership: “We are very pleased to add RubyPlay’s content to our portfolio. I believe that the years of experience and expertise of both companies will be the key to success in our partnership. Engagement tools, high-level service from the Game Aggregator, and the variety of exciting games, complemented by gamification elements from RubyPlay, could be a winning combination for the most sophisticated online casino operators.”

Dr Eyal Loz, CPO at RubyPlay, added: “SOFTSWISS is a world-leading platform and aggregator with a global reach to be reckoned with. We are excited about partnering with SOFTSWISS and know this will help both companies reach many more players globally. This deal is a testament to the hard work of the team and the quality of our games!”

This partnership between SOFTSWISS and RubyPlay will provide more opportunities for their current and new clients, reinforce their strong presence in the iGaming industry, and enhance the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator’s already impressive offering, which includes over 16,000 games. SOFTSWISS also offers engagement tools like the Tournament Tool to drive player retention and satisfaction.