SOFTSWISS celebrates the 4th anniversary of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook

Press release.- SOFTSWISS celebrates the 4th anniversary of its award-winning SOFTSWISS Sportsbook. The ground-breaking milestone was accompanied by remarkable growth metrics, including a 173 per cent increase in the number of bets placed.

Over the past four years, growth has been a cornerstone for the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook. The team has expanded more than tenfold to support its evolving operations, and the platform launched 112 projects across more than 30 casino platforms, showcasing its compatibility and adaptability. Setting a new benchmark for speed and efficiency, the Sportsbook achieved an internal record by launching a project in just 14 calendar days. In addition, the platform demonstrated exceptional stability, handling a record-breaking 1,200 requests per second with ease, further cementing its position as a reliable and robust solution for partners worldwide.

This year, SOFTSWISS Sportsbook broadened its offerings by integrating Horse Racing for the South African market, appealing to a larger audience of sports enthusiasts. The launch of the official Sportsbook mobile app, now available on the App Store and Play Market, made the platform even more accessible to players.

Geographical expansion was another key highlight, with the Sportsbook earning certification in South Africa and making significant progress toward certification in Brazil. It aims to become the first certified software provider in this key market.

Reflecting on these milestones, Alexander Kamenetskyi, Head of SOFTSWISS Sportsbook, remarked: “Another successful year for our product! I want to extend my gratitude to our partners for their trust and to the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook team for their exceptional work. This year, we’ve made several significant strides: expanding our product offerings, obtaining new certifications, broadening the geographical reach of our solutions, and enhancing the tech quality of our platform. These steps set the stage for achieving even greater results in the year ahead!”

The SOFTSWISS Sportsbook achieved industry recognition, winning the Innovative Esports Product of the Year Award at SPiCE South Asia and securing silver in the Sportsbook Platform Supplier category at the EGR B2B Awards.

As the SOFTSWISS Sportsbook continues to innovate and expand, the team looks forward to the challenges and opportunities of 2025, sharing the insights in the iGaming Trends 2025 Report.