Greentube renames Ineor subsidiary to Greentube SI

Press release.- Greentube, the NOVOMATIC Digital Gaming and Entertainment division, has officially renamed Ineor, its Slovenian software solutions subsidiary, to Greentube SI.

The acquisition, which was initially signed in January 2023, has now been further solidified with the rebrand of Ineor to Greentube SI, marking a significant milestone for both companies as they enhance their technological capabilities and drive mutual growth.

The deal saw Greentube buy 80 per cent of the shares in the Slovenian company almost two years ago, securing full integration of Ineor’s cutting-edge software development capabilities and resources, solidifying its position as a leader in digital gaming technology.

By integrating Ineor’s proven capabilities in online gaming and sports betting software, Greentube is now better equipped to deliver advanced, scalable digital solutions to its global operator partners.

The renaming to Greentube SI reinforces Greentube’s ongoing commitment to expanding its technological foundation across Europe and will further enhance its ability to deliver state-of-the-art digital solutions across its network.

Michael Bauer, CFO/CGO at Greentube, said: “We are delighted to officially rename Ineor as Greentube SI. Greentube remains committed to investing in top-tier technology, talent and strategic partnerships, and we look forward to delivering greater value to our players and partners with Greentube SI now permanently embedded in the Greentube family.”

Dejan Spasovski, founder of Greentube SI, said: “Greentube SI is a natural progression of this long-standing partnership. Over the years, merged teams worked hand-in-hand to deliver world-class gaming solutions, and this latest development marks the start of the next exciting and successful chapter, now under the same name.

“With Greentube’s commitment to innovation and its expansive global reach, the Slovenian subsidiary continues to be fully committed to the opportunities ahead and remains extremely focused on providing cutting-edge technology to lead the entire Greentube group portfolio.”