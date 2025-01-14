Victor Arias: “ICE 2025 will give visitors to our stands a glimpse inside the world of Pragmatic Play”

Victor Arias, VP of Latin America Operations at Arrise powering Pragmatic Play unveils the company’s plans for ICE Barcelona and reflects on how Pragmatic Play builds strong partnerships with operators.

Exclusive interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Victor Arias, VP of Latin America Operations at Arrise powering Pragmatic Play, shared the company’s plans for ICE Barcelona. Arias also revealed what operators need to succeed in the Brazilian market

ICE is arriving in Barcelona. What are your expectations for the first edition of the exhibition after leaving London?

I think, much like the entire industry, we are eager to see how it evolves compared to London. Barcelona is already familiar to many in the industry after the recent SBC shows, and with an increased focus on Latin America in recent years, it feels like an even bigger opportunity for business aimed at that continent.

It will be good to see how the venue compares, and giving a blank slate to the spaces for stand design will no doubt lead to some impressive spots on the show floor. We are excited to see how it all unfolds.

What products are you most eager to showcase? Can we expect Pragmatic Play to introduce any new innovative content at the showcase?

As always, there will be a full display of our incredible multi-product offering at our stand. We have some exciting developments coming in our live casino vertical while, as always, our slots portfolio remains among the market leaders.

In addition, our sportsbook team will have its own space at the show as we continue to expand into that vertical and really see what we can achieve in the space. ICE 2025 will give visitors to our stands a glimpse inside the world of Pragmatic Play, and we cannot wait to welcome them.

How do you build strong partnerships with operators at Pragmatic Play?

Quite simply, we listen to what they have to say. We try to deliver a solution that hits their needs rather than delivering content for the sake of it. Using our knowledge of global industry trends and different player demographic preferences, we are able to provide them with games that we know will be loved by their players.

Ultimately, it is a partnership, so ensuring that we are constantly in close dialogue with operators is vital for us to maintain our excellent relationships.

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to nine new slots a month while also delivering live casino and bingo games; how do you go about designing the custom games in a way that really connects with players and keeps them coming back?

The industry is incredibly fast-moving, and while there are games that stand the test of time, other players are always looking for their next exciting game. We take stock of different trends, preferences and behaviours from across the markets we’re in and look to create titles that stand out. This can be from enhancing a familiar theme, bold sequels, or a completely brand-new IP for us. Our team are incredibly enthusiastic when it comes to game creation, and every new slot, live dealer title, or bingo game is a chance for them to shine and create something they’re incredibly proud of and players love.

Do you think operators are clued up on what they need to know and do to succeed in the Brazilian market?

The Brazilian market presents a unique landscape, there will be different approaches by different operators, and it will be interesting to see who truly makes an impact. Local knowledge will be key, but with so many different brands already live, it will be an extremely competitive marketplace, from an operator’s view, for the coming months. It’s an exciting time for the industry, and we are eager to contribute to a dynamic and thriving igaming ecosystem.

What are the biggest challenges for Pragmatic Play for 2025 after ICE?

Maintaining our upward momentum for the rest of the year! ICE is always a fantastic way to kickstart a year, with plenty of commercial conversations that we look to ensure become new partners.

For different teams, there are different priorities. Still, for the Latin American team, there will be no time to waste as we gear up for SBC Rio next month, and very quickly, it’s back into the routine of trade shows, product launches, and partnerships!