1spin4win: “Don Catleone Hold and Win will take center stage at our booth at ICE”

1spin4win will showcase its new slot, Don Catleone Hold and Win, at booth 2L12.

Press release.- 1spin4win is rapidly gaining recognition in the igaming industry, with a strong foundation built by developers boasting over 15 years of experience. Known for its impressive portfolio of 130+ online slots, 1spin4win has earned a reputation for creating games with robust mathematics and captivating gameplay. With a steady release of approximately three new games per month, 1spin4win also provides powerful promotional tools designed to boost player loyalty.

From January 20-22, the team will be attending ICE Barcelona, one of the industry’s premier events. They will showcase their new slot, Don Catleone Hold and Win, at booth 2L12, with this game serving as the centrepiece of their stand.

Spotlight on Don Catleone Hold and Win

Reflecting a blend of classic and modern elements, the 1spin4win booth will feature an elegant Art Deco design that mirrors the company’s unique ability to merge traditional gaming influences with a contemporary, streamlined approach. The standout attraction will be Don Catleone Hold and Win, a game inspired by the 1930s that offers a fresh perspective on the classic mafia theme. With its engaging mechanics and immersive design, this game will highlight 1spin4win’s commitment to balance and simplicity in game design.

Olga Hlukhovskaya, business development director at 1spin4win, said, “As Don Catleone Hold and Win will take centre stage at our booth at ICE, I truly believe it will draw increased attention to 1spin4win and become a favourite not just with our players, but also with our partners. We invite everyone to stop by booth 2L12 to chat with us and learn more about our offers, including the Cash & Drops promo tool and more.”

Building stronger connections at ICE Barcelona

Attending the event marks a significant milestone as 1spin4win begins its journey into 2025. The company is placing a strong emphasis on this conference, viewing ICE Barcelona as a crucial possibility to connect with new industry players while strengthening existing partnerships. 1spin4win is confident that ICE will play a key role in achieving these goals, unlocking new opportunities and fueling continued growth throughout the year.

Tanya Pisarchuk, sales manager at 1spin4win, commented, “Last year, we celebrated a major achievement as 1spin4win surpassed 500 clients who placed their trust in us. This accomplishment reflects the strong relationships we’ve built and the value we bring to our partners. As we look ahead, we’re focused on deepening our connections in Europe, expanding our presence, and continuing to offer balanced solutions that meet the needs of both new and existing partners.”

Jaime Carvajal, sales manager at 1spin4win, added, “2024 has been a breakthrough year for 1spin4win, with new market expansion and user engagement options. We committed to growth by creating content for local audiences, staying ahead of evolving regulations, and building stronger relationships with key partners worldwide. As we look to 2025, ICE arrives at the perfect moment. As the industry’s most important event, it gives us the ideal space to share our ideas and enhance our plans with the latest innovations. We’re excited to make the most of this opportunity and continue growing alongside our partners and friends. We look forward to seeing you all at our stand 2L12.”

A special prize draw for all ICE attendees

Over the past year, 1spin4win has successfully strengthened its market position, becoming more prominent among competitors. The company has made significant strides in increasing its visibility and establishing a stronger presence within the industry.

One of the highlights of their ICE participation will be the prize draw on January 22, where attendees will have the chance to win valuable prizes, including an iPhone 16 Pro (256 GB), AirPods Pro 2, and an exclusive 1spin4win-branded backpack. To participate, visitors simply need to drop their business cards into the designated box at the booth, follow 1spin4win on LinkedIn, and visit stand 2L12 during the draw. In addition, guests will be greeted with 1spin4win merchandise and special gifts as a token of appreciation for loyal clients.

Valiantsina Dubavets, marketing manager at 1spin4win, highlighted, “1spin4win has carved out a unique niche by offering classic online slots enriched with diverse themes and popular mechanics. This approach ensures that our players enjoy fresh, exciting experiences with every new release. We strive to capture the essence of pure gambling, bringing the authentic atmosphere of land-based casinos directly into our games. At ICE, we invite all guests to experience not just our games but also our special prize draw.”

Join 1spin4win at ICE Barcelona!

As 1spin4win gears up for ICE Barcelona, the team is excited to continue building connections and showcasing their classic slot games. With a strong focus on advanced promo tools and the latest game offerings, they are eager to meet new partners and strengthen existing relationships. Attendees are warmly invited to visit booth 2L12 to explore what 1spin4win has in store for 2025. For more details, visit 1spin4win website.