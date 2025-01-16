SA Gaming to unveil interactive zone at ICE Barcelona 2025

The company will put on display many attractions in its booth.

Press release.- SA Gaming has announced its participation in ICE Barcelona 2025. This year, SA Gaming invites attendees to experience an unforgettable and more exciting than ever array of attractions that promises to be the highlight of the event.

The interactive zone is designed to captivate and engage visitors with an exhilarating experience that combines fun, excitement, and the thrill of gaming. With interactive elements and opportunities to win exciting prizes, this zone is the must-visit attraction at the exhibition.

Key Features of SA Gaming’s Booth:

Interactive Zone : Engage with an exciting new game, heralding a year filled with highly anticipated titles that players worldwide will love.

: Engage with an exciting new game, heralding a year filled with highly anticipated titles that players worldwide will love. Game Trial Zones : Get hands-on experience with SA Gaming’s live dealer games, which have made SA Gaming a trusted partner in the igaming industry.

: Get hands-on experience with SA Gaming’s live dealer games, which have made SA Gaming a trusted partner in the igaming industry. Bar Area : Relax and enjoy refreshments while networking with industry peers.

: Relax and enjoy refreshments while networking with industry peers. Scan & Win Zone: A favourite among attendees, this interactive feature allows visitors to win exciting prizes, adding an element of thrill to the experience.

The company said: “Join SA Gaming at ICE Barcelona 2025 for an experience that promises to be entertaining and informative. Don’t miss the chance to be part of the excitement and discover what surprises await.”