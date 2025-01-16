Alpha Affiliates at iGB Barcelona: Transform partnership experience

Alpha Affiliates promises to take networking to a whole new level.

Press release.- The new year has arrived, bringing fresh opportunities to build on past successes and redefine our partnership. Are you ready to kick off the year in style? Alpha Affiliates can’t wait to see you there!

When: January 21–22

Where: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona

As we step into 2025, Alpha Affiliates is building on an incredible year of achievements:

€35M+ paid to partners

2.3x growth in deposits

Expansion into 10 new GEOs

Major wins with Alpha Race and customised partner contests

Industry recognition highlights:

Added Ninlay and CrownSlots to our portfolio

and to our portfolio Won awards for Best Commission Offer at Affpapa and Booth Design at SiGMA

and 1Red Casino shortlisted for Affiliate Product Innovation at EiGE Awards

shortlisted for at Gunsbet earned recognition for Members’ Choice and Live Dealer Games at LCB Awards

earned recognition for and at Showcased at 10+ global conferences with standout booths

with standout booths Featured in 180+ media pieces highlighting our leadership and innovation

Bigger, Bolder, Barcelona

Join Alpha Affiliates at iGB Barcelona where. The company is taking networking to a whole new level. Stop by Booth B60 for:

A fresh take on networking with warm Spanish-inspired hospitality designed to spark real connections

with warm Spanish-inspired hospitality designed to spark real connections Reimagined partnership opportunities with interactive, results-driven collaborations

with interactive, results-driven collaborations Exclusive entertainment moments celebrating Alpha Race milestones and featuring custom fashion items curated for you

Vitaly Anisin, CMO, Alpha Affiliates, said: “Our vision for 2025 is simple: to build on our achievements, raise the bar for partnerships, and create experiences our partners won’t forget. iGB Barcelona is the perfect start.”