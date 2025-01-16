Kambi Group appoints Mattias Frithiof as SVP investor relations & sustainability

Frithiof brings over 15 years of experience in investor relations and finance to the role, most recently as head of IR at Storytel.

Press release.- Kambi Group, the home of premium sports betting solutions, has today (January 16) announced the appointment of Mattias Frithiof as senior vice president (SVP) Investor Relations & Sustainability, effective 16 January 2025.

Frithiof brings over 15 years of experience in investor relations and finance to his new role at Kambi having previously worked at financial institutions including Moody’s and Swedbank. He joins Kambi from Stockholm-listed audiobook and e-book streaming services company Storytel, where he served as Head of Investor Relations.

Based in Stockholm and reporting to Kambi CFO David Kenyon, Frithiof will lead and execute Kambi’s investor relations strategy, building and maintaining strong relationships with investors, sell-side analysts and other key stakeholders. He will be responsible for communicating Kambi’s financial performance and growth strategy to the analyst and shareholder communities, as well as leading Kambi’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy.

David Kenyon, Kambi CFO, said: “We are delighted to welcome Mattias to Kambi. His extensive experience in investor relations, coupled with his strong financial background, will be invaluable as we seek to create greater shareholder value. As we continue to strengthen our position as a leader in the global sports betting market, Mattias will play a key role in ensuring our investor communications and sustainability initiatives remain best-in-class and aligned with our strategic goals.”

Mattias Frithiof, Kambi SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability, said: “I am delighted to join Kambi at an exciting time for the company and to be part of its next phase of development. I look forward to building upon Kambi’s close relations with investors and other stakeholders, further establishing an IR department that matches Kambi’s high standards and ambition.”