ICONIC21 presents Royal Roulette

Powered by green screen technology, the game delivers a seamless blend of luxury, personalisation and smooth gameplay.

Press release.- ICONIC21 continues its streak of new game launches with Royal Roulette, a thrilling live table game dripping in style. Royal Roulette puts a luxurious twist on the classic roulette experience, blending timeless elegance with new technology.

Royal Roulette invites players into a world of luxury, with every detail meticulously crafted to evoke a sense of Royal style and glamour. From the sleek, user-friendly interface to the stunning studio design adorned with royal flourishes, it’s a game designed to put players on the throne.

At the heart of its appeal lies ICONIC21’s green screen technology, seamlessly integrated to create an environment that’s both beautiful and customisable for operators.

The game has been developed for both real money and sweepstakes operators. This makes it more than just a game—it’s a flexible, cost-effective solution that transforms the roulette table into a canvas for the operator’s brand regardless of the vertical or global markets they are in.

Edvardas Sadovskis, CPO at ICONIC21, said: “Royal Roulette is ICONIC21’s take on elegance and simplicity, but it’s also a showcase of how powerful our green screen technology can be. It offers operators unmatched flexibility and customisation while maintaining the luxury and smoothness of gameplay that players expect.”

Then, he added: “This launch isn’t just about introducing another roulette game—it’s about highlighting the levels of personalisation we can offer to our clients. Royal Roulette is acting as proof of how we merge innovation with timeless appeal, ensuring success for operators and delight for players.”

With a clear focus on delivering games that combine flexibility, innovation and performance, the company is paving the way for an expanded portfolio in 2025 which now features slots, crash games, RNG titles, and promotional tools that go beyond its core live casino offering.