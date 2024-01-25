SOFTSWISS Casino Platform launches Tournament Service

The Tournament Service contains diverse technical innovations, making it highly adaptable to specific operator needs.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Casino Platform has introduced the Tournament Service, an upgraded version of its Tournament Tool. This update enhances the flexibility and reliability of the previous edition, reinforcing its role in player engagement.

The primary goal of the Tournament Service is to involve players in the gambling experience. Internal research indicates a notable impact of tournaments on critical metrics, including a 10–20 per cent increase in the Deposit Count and a twofold rise in the Deposit Sum.

A key feature of the Tournament Service is its real-time leaderboard, enabling operators to track and enhance player engagement dynamically.

The Tournament Service is about to introduce a new feature – Network Tournaments. The new functionality will enable operators to seamlessly launch competitions across various projects, improving metrics and optimising costs for participating brands. Overall, the Tournament Service contains diverse technical innovations, making it highly adaptable to specific operator needs.

Ivan Barshchou, head of SOFTSWISS Casino Platform, comments: “I am delighted to announce that our core product continues to improve and develop. The evolution of features into full-fledged services shows the team’s strong commitment to creating valuable and practical solutions.”

He also stated: “The Tournament Service is set to extend operators opportunities in player engagement, one of the toughest challenges for the industry nowadays. We monitor iGaming trends and offer our partners the most effective solutions for their business growth.”

Last year, the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform obtained GLI-19 certification, simplifying new market entry for operators interested in using the SOFTSWISS Turnkey Solution.

The SOFTSWISS team eagerly anticipates discussing the current market landscape and sharing insights at ICE London 2024 at Stand N8-231.