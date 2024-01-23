Bets jump 2.6 times: SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator Report 2023

The 2.6 times increase in bets participating in jackpots indicates the intensity of the operators’ use of jackpots.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, a comprehensive player engagement solution, has shared its 2023 results, highlighting pivotal trends. The 2.6 times increase in bets participating in jackpots indicates the intensity of the operators’ use of jackpots and underscores a surge in player interest in these mechanics.

Bets participating in jackpots demonstrated steady quarterly growth, increasing by 165% from January to December 2023. By the end of the year, the total amount of these bets reached 6.396bn euros. The number of jackpot campaigns increased by 3.8 times compared to 2022, totalling 230.

The Jackpot Aggregator achieved a significant milestone in 2023 as the number of brands leveraging its jackpot solution tripled from the beginning of the year. By the end of the year, there were over 70 active brands, reflecting a substantial increase in market confidence and interest in the product.

One of the year’s achievements was introducing the new network campaign called the Prime Jackpot. Launched in Q4 of 2023, this innovative feature swiftly attracted significant interest from players across various casinos.

This network jackpot allows operators to join shared prize pools. All rewards are paid from this pool rather than by a specific brand operator. This approach helps provide more significant rewards to attract more players and increase their engagement and loyalty while optimising operator costs.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, shared his insights: “The number of clients and connected casino brands has noticeably increased, along with the number and total value of bets participating in jackpots.

“We are pleased to see our clients actively using the Jackpot Aggregator, recognising the additional opportunities and value it brings to their brand operations. Our solution allows operators to offer players enhanced gaming experiences and more attractive winnings. We have received vast feedback and carefully analyse it to provide our clients with the most sought-after tools and mechanics.”

In 2024, the Jackpot Aggregator is set to unveil its potential to a broader range of clients. This expansion is grounded in a customized approach, ensuring that each client can tailor the product capabilities to suit their needs.

The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator team will be at the ICE London on 6–8 February, ready to share their latest advancements and engage in product discussions with existing and potential clients.