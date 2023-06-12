SOFTSWISS triumphs at EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards with Maltese 360 Campaign

SOFTSWISS is now preparing to showcase its products at the upcoming industry events.

The campaign was strategically launched last year to coincide with the SiGMA Europe 2022.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, an online casino software provider, celebrates the resounding success of its Maltese 360 Campaign at the EGR Marketing and Innovation Awards.

The campaign, expertly crafted by the SOFTSWISS Marketing Team, has been crowned the winner in the ‘B2B Marketing Campaign’ category, receiving well-deserved recognition for the outstanding display of exceptional creativity, innovation, and marketing prowess.

Implemented in two stages, the Maltese 360 Campaign was strategically launched last year to coincide with the SiGMA Europe 2022 – a prominent event that brings together igaming leaders to showcase the industry’s breakthrough solutions and technologies. The first stage, titled Blazing In, had a twofold purpose: to amplify brand awareness and recognition in Malta while providing visitors and residents with an exceptional array of activities to elevate their iGaming experience.

See also: SOFTSWISS unveils its winning formula in iGB Live Amsterdam

The second stage, accompanied by the slogan Bringing the Heat, featured vibrant, creative, and eye-catching visuals with red hot chilli peppers. This visual representation perfectly captured the essence of the SOFTSWISS brand philosophy, sprinkling a delightful dash of spice into the menu of the company’s innovative offerings.

Valentina Bagniya, chief marketing officer at SOFTSWISS, expressed her delight at this achievement, stating: “We are incredibly honoured to receive this prestigious award for our Maltese 360 Campaign. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented Marketing Team.

“We are constantly pushing the boundaries to create impactful marketing campaigns that not only showcase the incredible benefits of the SOFTSWISS solutions but also deliver tangible business outcomes and enhance the effectiveness of marketing communications. This award is a powerful motivation for us to continue delivering exceptional results.”

The company’s triumph at the EGR Marketing and Innovation Awards solidifies its unwavering commitment to excellence and ongoing endeavours to deliver groundbreaking solutions to its clients. SOFTSWISS is now preparing to showcase its products at upcoming industry events, including SiGMA Americas 2023 in São Paulo, iGaming NEXT Valletta’23 in Malta, and iGB L!VE 2023 in Amsterdam. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with SOFTSWISS experts and gain insights into the latest igaming trends, explore advanced engagement tools, and dive into captivating discussions on the hottest industry topics.